Deion Sanders' ex-star WR gets cut by Patriots in slew of 53-man roster releases ahead of deadline

Deion Sanders’ former player, Isaiah Bolden, is one of the 14 players cut by the Patriots amid ongoing roster trim ahead of the new season. The cornerback, who played in Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers team, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ad

The cut, involving 14 players, was announced by the Patriots coach Mike Vrabel on Friday, ahead of the Tuesday deadline for trimming the team’s roster down to 53 men. Others on the list are:

Jaheim Bell, tight end Micah Bernard, running back Philip Blidi, defensive tackle Cole Fotheringham, tight end Phil Lutz, wide receiver R.J. Moten, linebacker Kyle Peko, defensive tackle Jordan Polk, cornerback Monty Rice, linebacker Tyrese Robinson, guard Sidy Sow, guard Shane Watts, running back Ben Wooldridge, quarterback

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bolden was a standout kick returner at Jackson State, where he transferred in 2020 after starting his college career at Florida State. The 25-year-old has not been able to replicate his college performance in the league, with only five tackles last season.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The cornerback was the only HBCU player drafted in 2023, prompting criticism from Deion Sanders directed at NFL teams. Sanders wrote in a tweet:

“So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I’m truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I’m ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn’t find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU.”

Ad

COACH PRIME @DeionSanders So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I'm ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players &amp; we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU.

Ad

Deion Sanders’ players in the NFL

While Deion Sanders has only been a college coach for five years, he is already developing a reputation for sending players to the NFL. In the last draft, four of his players at Colorado were selected, including the No. 2 selection, Travis Hunter. In addition to Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. were also drafted.

Four more products of Sanders’ Colorado were later signed as undrafted free agents by different NFL teams. Defensive end BJ Green II and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig were signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shilo Sanders and Will Sheppard were also signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sanders will be looking to replicate this feat in next year’s draft and the subsequent ones. The Buffs will kick off their 2025 campaign against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension