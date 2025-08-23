  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Deion Sanders' ex-star WR gets cut by Patriots in slew of 53-man roster releases ahead of deadline

Deion Sanders' ex-star WR gets cut by Patriots in slew of 53-man roster releases ahead of deadline

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 23, 2025 16:48 GMT
Former Jackson State standout Isaiah Bolden and Deion Sanders
Former Jackson State standout Isaiah Bolden and Deion Sanders (IMAGN)

Deion Sanders’ former player, Isaiah Bolden, is one of the 14 players cut by the Patriots amid ongoing roster trim ahead of the new season. The cornerback, who played in Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers team, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ad

The cut, involving 14 players, was announced by the Patriots coach Mike Vrabel on Friday, ahead of the Tuesday deadline for trimming the team’s roster down to 53 men. Others on the list are:

  1. Jaheim Bell, tight end
  2. Micah Bernard, running back
  3. Philip Blidi, defensive tackle
  4. Cole Fotheringham, tight end
  5. Phil Lutz, wide receiver
  6. R.J. Moten, linebacker
  7. Kyle Peko, defensive tackle
  8. Jordan Polk, cornerback
  9. Monty Rice, linebacker
  10. Tyrese Robinson, guard
  11. Sidy Sow, guard
  12. Shane Watts, running back
  13. Ben Wooldridge, quarterback

Bolden was a standout kick returner at Jackson State, where he transferred in 2020 after starting his college career at Florida State. The 25-year-old has not been able to replicate his college performance in the league, with only five tackles last season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The cornerback was the only HBCU player drafted in 2023, prompting criticism from Deion Sanders directed at NFL teams. Sanders wrote in a tweet:

“So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I’m truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I’m ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn’t find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU.”
Ad
Ad

Deion Sanders’ players in the NFL

While Deion Sanders has only been a college coach for five years, he is already developing a reputation for sending players to the NFL. In the last draft, four of his players at Colorado were selected, including the No. 2 selection, Travis Hunter. In addition to Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. were also drafted.

Four more products of Sanders’ Colorado were later signed as undrafted free agents by different NFL teams. Defensive end BJ Green II and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig were signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shilo Sanders and Will Sheppard were also signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sanders will be looking to replicate this feat in next year’s draft and the subsequent ones. The Buffs will kick off their 2025 campaign against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications