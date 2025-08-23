Deion Sanders' ex-star WR gets cut by Patriots in slew of 53-man roster releases ahead of deadline

Deion Sanders’ former player, Isaiah Bolden, is one of the 14 players cut by the Patriots amid ongoing roster trim ahead of the new season. The cornerback, who played in Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers team, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The cut, involving 14 players, was announced by the Patriots coach Mike Vrabel on Friday, ahead of the Tuesday deadline for trimming the team’s roster down to 53 men. Others on the list are:
- Jaheim Bell, tight end
- Micah Bernard, running back
- Philip Blidi, defensive tackle
- Cole Fotheringham, tight end
- Phil Lutz, wide receiver
- R.J. Moten, linebacker
- Kyle Peko, defensive tackle
- Jordan Polk, cornerback
- Monty Rice, linebacker
- Tyrese Robinson, guard
- Sidy Sow, guard
- Shane Watts, running back
- Ben Wooldridge, quarterback
Bolden was a standout kick returner at Jackson State, where he transferred in 2020 after starting his college career at Florida State. The 25-year-old has not been able to replicate his college performance in the league, with only five tackles last season.
The cornerback was the only HBCU player drafted in 2023, prompting criticism from Deion Sanders directed at NFL teams. Sanders wrote in a tweet:
“So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I’m truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I’m ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn’t find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU.”
Deion Sanders’ players in the NFL
While Deion Sanders has only been a college coach for five years, he is already developing a reputation for sending players to the NFL. In the last draft, four of his players at Colorado were selected, including the No. 2 selection, Travis Hunter. In addition to Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. were also drafted.
Four more products of Sanders’ Colorado were later signed as undrafted free agents by different NFL teams. Defensive end BJ Green II and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig were signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shilo Sanders and Will Sheppard were also signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sanders will be looking to replicate this feat in next year’s draft and the subsequent ones. The Buffs will kick off their 2025 campaign against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.
