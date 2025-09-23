  • home icon
Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, rocks fiery orange attire supporting son, Shedeur Sanders, at Browns vs. Packers game

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 23, 2025 11:00 GMT
Deion Sanders&rsquo; ex-wife Pilar Sanders rocks fiery orange attire supporting son Shedeur Sanders
Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders and Shedeur Sanders (Image Source: Getty)

Shedeur Sanders is looking forward to his rookie NFL season, and his family is supporting him during his journey. The quarterback, who was expected to be a first-round draft pick, was ultimately selected 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns.

In the third-week game, Shedesur's mother, Pilar, was there to cheer for the Bowrns. She shared a glimpse of her outing in a post on Instagram on Monday. She uploaded a video with a three-word caption that read:

"Aka … Snacks #gobrowns"
Deion Sanders' ex-wife rocked an orange outfit for game day. She wore a one-shoulder top paired with blue denim and completed the look with white pearls and some jewelry. She also sported orange sunglasses.

Sanders didn't play in the game. He's the Browns' third quarterback and might play after midseason.

Shedeur Sanders is the second son of Deion Sanders and Pilar. The couple was married for more than a decade before parting ways in 2013. They tied the knot in 1999, as reported by TMZ Sports, and were blessed with their elder son, Shilo, in 2000. Their younger son, Shedeur, was born in 2002, and the next year, they welcomed their daughter, Shelomi.

Pilar Sanders cheered for her sons, Shedeur and Shilo, on their NFL selection in a post on April 27. She shared a family picture with her daughter, sons and ex-husband, and in the caption, penned a sweet caption for her boys.

"Two sons. One league. Greatness is in the bloodline. This is more than football—it’s a Legendary legacy for the Headache Gang! Words cannot describe this feeling!," Pilar wrote.
Pilar Sanders/&#039; post @pilarsandersa
Pilar Sanders/' post @pilarsandersa

In Week 3, the Cleveland Browns bounced back with a 13-10 win against the Green Bay Packers. They had started the season with a 17-16 against the Cincinnati Bengals before losing 41-17 to the Baltimore Ravens. Shedeur Saanders and Co. next play the Detroit Lions on Sunday

Shedeur Sanders' mother cheers for Shilo in his "first NFL game"

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar, also cheered for her elder son, Shilo Sanders, during his NFL preseason game. She shared a video of his Aug. 14 outing with a caption cheering for Shilo.

"First NFL Game and Yep @shilosanders brangs that BOOM 💥 Everytime," Pilar wrote.

Shedeur Sanders' brother, Shilo, went undrafted earlier this year but was later signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Shilo was waived from the final roster on Aug. 25.

