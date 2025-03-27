When the 2025 NFL Draft starts, the future of Shedeur Sanders will be one of the most interesting stories. As Cam Ward has all but locked the first overall pick, Sanders, considered the #2 quarterback by most analysts, doesn't have an obvious landing spot like Ward.

Ad

The key to his draft night? Patience. Teams like the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, who also pick in the top three, have long-term quarterback needs. As the recruitment unfolds, everything can happen in Sanders' case - even a harsh fall on the boards.

On Skip Bayless' YouTube show, his father, legendary NFL defensive back Deion Sanders, was asked by Bayless if he would be cool with Shedeur going to Tennessee Titans or Cleveland Browns, teams that, per Skip, are "not that interested in Sanders".

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion's response was humble, understanding how the draft works, but also reinforcing how they have also done so much (31:46):

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Tennessee needs a quarterback, Cleveland needs a quarterback, the Giants need a quarterback, the Saints need a quarterback. I can keep going, Pittsburgh needs a quarterback. Like, it's several teams that need a quarterback. So we're not panicking, and we're not tripping, because first of all, this is a blessing for us, man."

Ad

Ad

Deion Sanders continued with a valid point regarding the NFL Draft. As the order of picks is determined by each team's performance in the previous season, the Colorado coach noted that "the later he goes, the better the team", and even if Shedeur falls, "it's still going to be a blessing".

Shedeur Sanders' chances of becoming a top 3 pick diminish with New York Giants signing Russell Wilson

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was considered the favorite to become the third overall pick of the 2025 draft by the Giants. However, the franchise made two veteran quarterback moves, signing Jameis Winston to a two-year deal ($8 million) and signing Russell Wilson to a one-year deal (up to $21 million).

Ad

As such, the Giants' need for a long-term quarterback remains, but the franchise knows that it might have a bit of time to develop a passer. As such, New York could use the #3 pick on a blue-chip prospect from another position while it works behind the scenes with a young quarterback.

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Texas' Quinn Ewers are considered prospects who have the potential to develop into a starter in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.