Deion Sanders makes his feelings clear on Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady GOAT debate

At the 2025 NFL Honors gala, Colorado Buffaloes coach and Dallas Cowboys legend, Deion Sanders was asked to make a pick between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes or ex-Patriots QB, Tom Brady.

The question came from Sports Reporter, Kayla Nicole, who also happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Chiefs TE, Travis Kelce. Sanders didn’t hesitate.

"I'm going with Brady," he said with confidence. "I'm old school. Not old fool."

The 2025 NFL Honors Gala was held on Feb. 6 before Super Bowl LIX, where the Chiefs lost their attempt to three-peat against the Eagles.

Coming to the debate between Mahomes and Brady, the conversation has only grown stronger, especially with Mahomes winning championships at a rapid pace. But it seems, for Deion Sanders, experience and a long career matter most. With seven Super Bowl rings and years of dominance, Brady remains the standard.

Brady has won seven Super Bowls, earned five Super Bowl MVPs, and won three NFL MVPs. He holds many passing records and ruled the NFL for over 20 years. Meanwhile, Mahomes already has three Super Bowl wins and three Super Bowl MVPs in just eight seasons.

Mahomes and Brady have played twice in the playoffs, and Brady won both times. Brady’s experience helped him win these big games.

Deion Sanders praised Travis Kelce but Patrick Mahomes went unmentioned after Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LIX

After the Kansas City Chiefs headed back to the Super Bowl 59, Buffs coach, Deion Sanders didn’t mention one of their biggest stars.

While celebrating the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win, Sanders praised Travis Kelce, coach Andy Reid, and WR DeAndre Hopkins but left out the team's QB Patrick Mahomes.

"I got mad love for my brother, Travis Kelce and I’m proud of all that he’s accomplished and I’m so darn happy for 1 of our game's greatest receivers, DeAndre Hopkins, Coach Reid & the Chiefs. Wow God is good, Sanders tweeted.

The Chiefs earned their Super Bowl spot with a close 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills. This was their fourth Super Bowl in six years. Mahomes played a huge role, throwing for 245 yards, one touchdown, and running for two more. His leadership helped the team win, but Sanders chose to highlight other players.

