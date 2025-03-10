Deion Sanders makes opinion clear as Jets’ Sauce Gardner questions market around Myles Garrett’s $160,000,000 deal

The NFL world woke up to a bit of strange news over the weekend when Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett came to an agreement with the franchise over inking a fresh deal making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Garrett's new deal averages $40 million a year over four years with $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

Garrett formally issued a trade request in early February after essentially saying he was disillusioned with the direction the franchise was taking. The All-Pro rusher also said that the goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton but to win a Super Bowl before riding off into the sunset.

In any case, Garrett's new deal will keep him in Cleveland for years to come but one man who has some questions around the whole ordeal is New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who questioned why DBs weren't getting remotely as much money as pass rushers.

"Can somebody educate me on why the CB market is significantly lower than DE/WR?" Gardner tweeted.

The Jets star's post immediately caught the attention of NFL legend Deion Sanders, who himself suited up at DB.

"Because the dog corners need [to] stand up for themselves and what they bring to the table or sit down and watch what's happening happen!" Sanders tweeted.

"Y'all need to stand up, stand out and believe in what you possess," he added.

Sauce Gardner could soon rank among NFL's highest-paid CBs

At present, Gardner is still on his rookie contract, affording the Jets a little more time to make the best use of having him on the roster on the cheap.

The list of the top-10 highest-paid corners is currently topped by Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey, who makes $24.1 million a year, per Spotrac.

He is followed by Broncos' Pat Surtain II ($24 million), Jaire Alexander ($21 million, currently with the Packers), Falcons' A.J. Terrell ($20.25 million) and Browns' Denzel Ward ($20.1 million).

Gardner has already made it clear he would love to be with the Jets in the long term. At the Combine, GM Darren Mougey said that the franchise's plans is to keep both Gardner and Garrett Wilson with the franchise, with both young stars eligible for contract extensions in Year 4.

Interestingly, Mougey was in the Broncos' building when they hashed out a four-year, $96 million extension for Surtain II. The Jets will likely have to fork out a ballpark figure hovering around Surtain's yearly salary to keep Gardner in town.

