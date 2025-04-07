Shilo Sanders showed out at Colorado’s Pro Day, and the family took notice. On April 6, his grandmother, Connie Sanders, reacted with a simple but powerful “🖤🖤🖤” on her Instagram story after Shilo's performance.

The post was originally shared by Deion Sanders, showing a moment with his son, both dressed in black, with Shilo holding his father’s hands. Coach Prime captioned it:

“I’m so darn Proud of you son! I LOVE YOU & I Believe in YOU! #Dad.”

It was a triple-generational show of pride for a safety who’s hoping to make the leap into the NFL at the draft.

Deion Sanders' mother Connie reacts as Shilo Sanders shines at Colorado’s Pro Day

Before Colorado, Shilo carved out his path as a freshman at South Carolina. In 2019, he logged two tackles and a fumble recovery. He stepped up big in 2020, posting 32 tackles, one TFL, and a pass deflection in a shortened season. Then came the first portal move.

At Jackson State, he broke out. In 2021, he notched 39 tackles, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and four INTs, tied for second in the SWAC. That earned him second-team All-SWAC honors. He was limited by an ACL injury in 2022, appearing in only seven games, but still registered 20 tackles and a pick before transferring again.

In Colorado, during the 2023 opener, Shilo recorded 10 tackles to help stun No. 17 TCU. Two weeks later, he made headlines again with an 80-yard pick-six and a forced fumble against rival Colorado State.

With family backing and a growing résumé, Shilo’s NFL stock could be rising. While many have him as an undrafted free agent, he might be a Day 3 pick. His Pro Day may have just locked it in.

Shilo Sanders misses car deal despite 4.52 dash as Sanders family claims timing discrepancy

Shilo Sanders' NFL draft stock may be in flux, but the Colorado safety had his shot at redemption during Pro Day, and his family was watching closely. His father, Deion Sanders, had promised him a new car if he ran a sub-4.4 in the 40-yard dash.

The official result was a 4.52 on the first try and 4.59 on the retake – solid numbers, but not enough for the prize.

However, a mild dispute followed. Deion Sanders Jr. posted video evidence showing CU staff clocking Shilo at 4.45. Even Deion’s ex-wife, Pilar, backed that claim. The issue is that these claims showed times recorded manually on a phone, rather than the official timings taken by lasers.

While some of the Sanders family felt Shilo's official time was wrong, Coach Prime publicly congratulated Shilo on the 4.52 via Instagram.

Shilo has battled injuries and inconsistency all year, and Pro Day was crucial to restore his draft standing. At South Carolina and Jackson State, he showed flashes before transferring to Colorado, where he notched 10 tackles and a pick-six against CSU.

Deion’s mother, Connie, also showed her support with a subtle IG story. While fans debate the stopwatch, the Sanders family remains unified, and Shilo Sanders' NFL dream is still alive.

