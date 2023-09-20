Deion Sanders could 'overshadow Jerry Jones' as Cowboys coach, claims Richard Sherman

Everyone in the football world knows the superb job that Deion Sanders is doing with the Colorado Buffaloes, and as such, some have him one day coaching Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys.

This is, of course, despite Sanders stating many times that he has "zero" interest in coaching in the NFL, and that he prefers coaching college football. But still, him being an NFL coach is an idea that still gets traction.

However, if it did happen, former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman doesn't think that Sanders would coach the Cowboys if he did make the transition into the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Richard Sherman states Jerry Jones would block Deion Sanders coaching the Dallas Cowboys

With the work Sanders has done first with Jackson State, and now in three games with the Buffaloes, many think that Sanders' natural progression of coaching will see him go to the NFL.

For Sherman though, if it were to happen, it couldn't be with the Cowboys for one and one reason only - Jerry Jones.

Sherman said on FS1's Undisputed:

“Jerry loves the attention. Jerry loves to be the center of attention. The only thing that would hold that back is Jerry's gravity. Because the only person, the only coach in any sport right now that could outshine Jerry Jones and come into Jerry's world is coach Prime.

"People would come to see Prime. But he is the show in Dallas. He is the guy that wants to do interviews. You don't see a lot of owners doing interviews at press conferences. So I don't think that Jerry would hire Deion because it would take the spotlight from Jerry. He would overshadow Jerry into his world.”

Deion Sanders doing superb work in college football

Nebraska v Colorado

Prior to Sanders coming to Colorado, the Buffaloes managed just one win in the 2022 season, finishing the year with a 1-11 record in the Pac-12.

However, with Sanders and his sons coming to the team, along with a host of other players and coaches, things have been turned upside down. The Buffaloes, with Deion Sanders leading them, are off to a 3-0 start.

Having beaten TCU (45-42), Nebraska (36-14), and now Colorado State (43-35), things now get a little harder for Deion Sanders.

Up next is 10th-ranked Oregon, followed by 5th-ranked USC. While Sanders has been under no illusions about what his team can do this season, the 3-0 start is surprising.

We will get a better indication of where they sit in the college standings after the next fortnight. As far as NFL coaching for Sanders? Forget about it.