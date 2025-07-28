Deion Sanders reveals Randy Moss's touching gesture with calls every other day during Coach Prime's cancer battle

  • home icon
By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 28, 2025 18:08 GMT
Deion Sanders ----- Randy Moss
Deion Sanders ----- Randy Moss

On Monday, it was revealed by NFL analysts Ian Rapoport and Ross Dellenger that Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders had been getting treatment for bladder cancer and was "cured from the cancer".

"Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his medical team announce that he has been treated for a bladder tumor. Doctors did remove the bladder and Deion is 'cured from the cancer.'" Dellenger said on X.
Rapoport then followed up the post by Dellenger and made clear that he was hearing that Coach Prime will still be coaching in 2025.

"A significant update on Deion Sanders, who will be coaching this year." Rapoport wrote.
With the positive news for Sanders that he is now "cured from the cancer", Pro Football Talk revealed some extremely heartwarming news regarding the respect an NFL legend sent his way during his treatment period. In a post to the social media platform X, 'Pro Football Talk' outlined how Randy Moss had been calling Sanders every other day while Coach Prime was fighting cancer.

"Deion Sanders says Randy Moss called him every other day while Deion was fighting cancer." the post said.
Randy Moss' nice gesture to Deion Sanders

The gesture by Moss is extremely nice and one that outlines the respect the two NFL legends have for one another.

In late 2024, Moss stepped away from his role as an on-air commentator after it was discovered that the former NFL wide receiver had a cancerous mass in his bile duct. The positive news is that "he [Moss] said he had surgery to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving and underwent a six-hour procedure to remove the cancer." as reported by ESPN.

Both Moss and Sanders appear to be cancer free and back to their prominent roles in the sport of football.

As a result, Moss clearly could understand the difficult situation and time Sanders was experiencing as of late, something that makes his positive, nice gesture even more meaningful and respectful.

