"Delete this and try again," ""0-17 incoming - Browns fans blast franchise over "worst" schedule release video

The Cleveland Browns raised eyebrows with their schedule video for the 2025 NFL season. The AFC North team's fans weren't happy about the announcement video.
Cleveland shared two videos to announce the teams they will play in this upcoming campaign. The first video featured "Brownie the Elf" with a director's cut board while water balloons with their divisional rivals' names, the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, floated and fell to the table.
After that, a food-themed video continued, as the elf used Ravens eggs, Green Bay Packers cheese and Buffalo Bills wings to reveal more about their schedule.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
This video didn't sit well with many fans and they took it as a sign that next season won't be positive.
"0-17 incoming," one fan said.
"Delete this and try again," another fan said.
"Fire everyone on the social media team, NOW," another fan wrote.
The criticism continued, as many fans struggled to understand what the Browns tried to achieve with this video.
"0/10 schedule release. L Admin," one fan said.
"I’m so confused," another fan wrote.
"4-13 here we come!" another fan said.
Another video had a simple message, "from sketch to schedule," and consisted of multiple players drawn in pencil and then painted with different techniques as the video continued.
Fans were more receptive to the second video, and some even said it should have been their original one.
Cleveland Browns enter a complex 2025 NFL season
The Browns have questions to answer from this moment until their 2025 campaign starts. Their starting quarterback position is the biggest question at this moment, as they have five QBs in the room, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
All these players appear to have realistic chances to start during the upcoming season. After multiple years of inconsistency at the most important position in the game, they need to have a clear plan for the short and mid-term.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.