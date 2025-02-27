“Delusional and too pampered” - Former NFL QB calls out Jets’ 'young players' after team’s poor finish in annual report card

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick just hit back at some of the New York Jets' "young players" after the NFLPA's annual report cards released. The Jets organization finished 29th overall in ranking and players gave ownership an F ranking, which finished dead last at 32nd in the league.

Fitzpatrick, who played for the Jets in 2015, called "bull sh*t" on these rankings. On Wednesday, he tweeted several reasons why he's not buying the reports as truthful.

Fitzpatrick started for the New York Jets in the 2015 season and led the team to a 10-6 record. Despite their record, the Jets still missed the playoffs that season. Fitzmagic threw for 3,905 yards, 31 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. It was the best statistical season of Fitzpatrick's 17-season NFL career. He returned the following year for New York but couldn't replicate those numbers, eventually being benched in favor of Bryce Petty.

The Harvard graduate is now a broadcast analyst for Amazon's Thursday Night Football coverage.

New-look Jets begin a new chapter in 2025 NFL season

While Fitzpatrick may not be buying the report card grades that players awarded the Jets, there's no denying that the organization is currently in an unfavorable position. New York finished the season with a 5-12 record, which was good enough for third place in the AFC East.

After a failed experiment with former Super Bowl winner Aaron Rodgers as quarterback, the organization has opted to move on and will be dealing Rodgers away this offseason, whether via trade or cutting him altogether. In the meantime, the Jets have already taken steps to prepare for the 2025 offseason with Aaron Glenn as their new head coach and Darren Mougey as their new general manager.

The Jets currently hold the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and have plenty of needs to fill. While quarterback is a glaring need for the franchise at the moment, it's unlikely that the two top prospects at the position, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, will fall to them. Barring a trade, the Jets will need to look elsewhere to use their first-round pick, such as their offensive and defensive lines, or the defensive secondary.

So, the New York Jets will look like a much different football team in 2025. Whether that's for the better or worse remains to be seen.

