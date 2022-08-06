Demaryius Thomas' cause of death: Broncos WR died of complications from seizure disorder 

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas tragically lost his life in December 2021. The 33-year-old was thought to have passed away because of a medical condition.

It was later revealed that he was suffering from Stage 2 CTE, a brain disorder. The family revealed that the Boston University had studied his brain. Demaryius Thomas' life was also tough as he was dealing with seizures as a result of a car accident that happened back in 2019. More details about his passing have now been made public.

According to the Denver Post, the Fulton County Medical Examiner revealed that the receiver died from complications from a seizure disorder. Karen Sullivan, who wrote the report, said that it was unclear if Demaryius Thomas' seizure disorder was from natural causes or because of head hits he suffered during his NFL career.

Sullivan wrote:

“It is unknown whether Mr. Thomas’ seizure disorder is a result of natural causes or a sequela of head impacts incurred during his career as a professional football player and the reviewed medical records do not include an etiology for Mr. Thomas’ seizures."

“Different physiologic events may contribute to sudden death in individuals with a seizure disorder, and an abnormal heart rate during or after a seizure may lead to death."

Demaryius Thomas: A Broncos great

Demaryius Thomas' passing shocked the entire NFL community. This was partly because he was so young when he died. He spent the majority of his career with the Denver Broncos, which was where he made his name as a star wide out.

Demaryius Thomas played nine seasons at Mile High. His first two seasons were a little underwhelming, but in 2012, his stock took off. After Denver acquired legend Peyton Manning, the receiver found his form.

In Manning's four seasons in Denver, Thomas registered over 1,000 receiving yards each year. He tallied 1,434, 1,430, 1,619, and 1,304 receiving yards along with a combined 41 touchdowns. He was also a member of the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

He then found himself at the Texans in 2018 and then the New York Jets in 2019 before retiring in 2021.

He was remembered at a Broncos home game against the Detroit Lions in which every Denver player had the number 88 on their helmets.

Our thoughts and prayers are still with his family and friends.

