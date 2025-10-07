  • home icon
"Dementia already setting in for Pete Carroll": NFL fans roast Raiders HC for praising Geno Smith's performance despite throwing 9 INTs

By Arnold
Modified Oct 07, 2025 17:48 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp - Source: Getty
NFL fans roast Raiders HC for praising Geno Smith's performance despite throwing 9 INTs - Source: Getty

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll praised quarterback Geno Smith's performance in their 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Sunday. However, Carroll backed Smith in his press conference on Monday, despite the QB's league-leading nine interceptions.

“G was solid … G’s just gotta keep doing it, he’s gotta stay with it. We gotta continue to build around him…and he’s gotta do his part also," Carroll said.
Fans on social media were quick to mock Carroll after his praise for Smith.

"Dementia is already setting in for Pete Carroll," one tweeted.
OK, he's the coach, I'm just a fan, but 2 INTs, 4 sacks, 6 points, and a 19QBR doesn't seem 'solid' to me," another added.
"So Pete Carroll, 2 interceptions, 4 sacks with NO touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in 5 games is solid? This explains why your team sucks so bad," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"A solid dumpster fire…this dude needs to retire," one wrote.
"What a complete clown show," another added.
"He’s is the one who sold Raiders on Geno…he’s got to make it work or looks like a fool. He won’t give up on Smith unless Davis or Brady tell him too," a user tweeted.

The Raiders acquired Smith via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason. Smith, who had one year remaining on his contract with the Seahawks, signed a two-year, $75 million contract extension with the Raiders in April.

In five games for the Raiders, Smith has completed 106 of 163 passes for 1,176 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Geno Smith's Las Vegas Raiders will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Imagn

Geno Smith and the Raiders (1-4) will face the Tennessee Titans (1-4) in Week 6 of the season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The Titans got their first win of the season against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. They will be aiming to build on that victory to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

