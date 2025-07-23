  • home icon
  "Demon back" - Chiefs fans hyped as Xavier Worthy takes stunner catch from Patrick Mahomes' deep ball throw at training camp

"Demon back" - Chiefs fans hyped as Xavier Worthy takes stunner catch from Patrick Mahomes' deep ball throw at training camp

By Arnold
Published Jul 23, 2025
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs began training camp on Tuesday, and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes linked up expertly with wideout Xavier Worthy on one particular play. When the Chiefs shared the play on social media, fans were hyped to see Mahomes and Worthy reunite on the gridiron.

Some also praised their connection even after returning from the offseason break.

"Demon back," one tweeted.

"Mahomes really out here unlocking cheat codes with Worthy. this duo bout to be ILLEGAL come playoff time," another added.
"Chiefs offense looks sharp, ready to dominate again this season," a third commented.

Many others also said they were looking forward to seeing Worthy in action in the upcoming season.

"Looking forward to seeing the new season," one wrote.
"Sight for sore eyes!! we are back baby," a user tweeted.
"He’s gonna have a huge season. Take advantage of those extra reps!" a fan added.

Mahomes and Worthy had connected for two touchdowns at the Super Bowl in February. However, the Chiefs suffered a 40-22 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

Nonetheless, Mahomes and Worthy appear to be gearing up for another important year together in the 2025 season.

Patrick Mahomes waxes lyrical on teammate Hollywood Brown ahead of 2025 season

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Apart from having Xavier Worthy as an offensive weapon, Patrick Mahomes will also have Hollywood Brown as a target for next season. The QB also waxed lyrical on Brown earlier this week.

"You can see at the beginning in training camp last year, and in that first, even the first play of preseason, he is gonna be someone that's gonna make plays for us," Mahomes said.
"Even though he wasn't playing, he was in those meeting rooms last year. So he has an understanding for how we do things. And then at the end of last year, kind of getting thrown in, he made some plays. And did some stuff in a very hard situation. So I'm excited for him."
Brown signed for the Chiefs in March 2024. He played just two regular-season games due to a sternoclavicular injury he suffered in preseason.

Although Brown returned for the Chiefs' playoff run last season, he would have wanted to contribute more to the team.

Brown will have the chance to prove his worth in the 2025 season after inking a one-year extension with the Chiefs this offseason.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Ribin Peter
