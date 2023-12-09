Denisha Owens unleashes fiery NSFW rant on Xavien Howard, labels Dolphins DB a 'deadbeat dad'

Xavien Howard has become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. The former Baylor standout has become a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler while playing for the Miami Dolphins.

The Texas native was also the league's interceptions leader in 2018 (7) and 2020 (10). He finished third in the 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.

While he's a massive part of the Dolphins' success in the 2023 NFL season, he's embroiled in a paternity controversy. One of the four women Howard reportedly got impregnated at the same time exposed how the defensive back disowned their child.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an article by the Atlanta Black Star's Myles Dunson, Denisha Owens accused Xavien Howard of being a good-for-nothing father. She called out the Miami Dolphins cornerback in August when she posted a picture of herself with her daughter, Xara Howard.

This month, she also posted photoshopped images of her calling Howard a deadbeat via a stock image onesie. She called for help in turning the image into a real onesie, which did happen. The onesie reads in front:

“Xavien Howard is my…deadbeat Dad. He tells people I’m not his child, but the DNA proved that was a lie.”

To support the claim, Owens had a copy of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity Test she took at the DDC DNA Diagnostic Center on Dec. 21, 2022, printed on the onesie's back.

Based on the sample collected, it showed a 99.9 percent paternity probability for Howard. Owens also posted a copy of the test on Instagram.

Howard hasn't responded to the claim. He and the Dolphins are in the homestretch of the 2023 regular season. At 9-3, Miami is tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the American Football Conference's best record. The team that finishes on top gets a Wild Card Round bye during the playoffs.

Howard has played 10 games this season, tallying 31 solo tackles, eight passes defended and an interception.

Xavien Howard allegedly impregnated four women

Dunson's article also discussed that adult film model Aly Marie claimed to have been impregnated by Xavien Howard. She posted the allegations in September and claimed that the cornerback tried to have her get the baby aborted.

However, social media posts claim that Howard had multiple babies on the way. The other women who were expecting their child with Howard allegedly contacted the adult model. Another woman accused Howard of allegedly sharing a video of their intercourse.

Expand Tweet

Howard has three children with his former partner Keeli Long: Ava, Skylar and Xavien Jr. He also got involved in a domestic battery incident with Long in Dec. 2019.