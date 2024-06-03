Dennis Allen sheds light on Derek Carr-Spencer Rattler QB competition in Saints camp

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen has high hopes and plans for rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler. The former South Carolina Gamecocks QB will have a chance to compete for the starting position along with Derek Carr.

Allen, on "The Rich Eisen Show," discussed various topics, including drafting Spencer Rattler and the new offense under OC Klint Kubiak. Allen said that the Saints are excited to draft Rattler and will have him competing for the QB1 spot with Derek Carr. [From 3:50]

"I think the plan is that he comes in and really basically competes, Allen said. "And we'll let the cards kind of play out as they do."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Allen mentioned that the Saints graded Rattler as a second or third-round talent. The Saints coach said part of the reason for him to be available in Round 5 was due to the six quarterbacks taken in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

"The fact that he fell all the way through us to the fifth round, we're really excited about that. He's got tremendous talent, you know, and now it's just about getting him in here, teaching him the things that we want him to know and be able to execute the things that we want him to be able to execute."

Saints QB Derek Carr has high praise for Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler was the seventh quarterback to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and has been making a name for himself in the Saints camp. There were reports of Rattler throwing 11/12 on the first day of the rookie minicamp. It's safe to say Derek Carr has been impressed with Rattler.

On the "Green Lights" podcast with Chris Long, Carr mentioned that Rattler has been asking him a ton of questions, which has impressed the four-time Pro Bowler. [From 29:42]

"(He's) asking a lot of questions'" Carr said. "As a veteran you that's all you want, man. He has so much respect for what I've done and the things that I've been able to do, which I haven't done everything I want to do, but (I've) done a lot of stuff."

Carr added that he's excited for the futures of both Rattler and Haener.

"To see him (Rattler) be that hungry and see Jake (Haener) be that hungry, as a veteran, it just helps our team because I'm like, 'Dude, this is awesome.' They're great people, great teammates, great leaders. And so I'm excited for their future. They're going to be good players."

Rattler played for South Carolina in the last two years of his college after transferring from Oklahoma in 2022. He threw for 10,807 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, with a completion percentage of 68.5. Rattler had a win-loss record of 28-14 in his college career.

With a chance to compete for the starting job with Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler has an impressive opportunity to make a name for himself.