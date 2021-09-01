NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Denver Broncos final 53-man roster, depth chart 

The Denver Broncos' 53-man roster looks good enough to be a playoff team, on paper, that is. The biggest question that needed to be answered this offseason was who will be the quarterback to lead this young, talented roster? The Broncos answered that question when they chose Teddy Bridgewater over Drew Lock.

On defense, the Broncos are loaded. Their secondary is arguably one of the best in the league. Von Miller's return is the cherry on top. The defense will keep them in every game, but it's up to the offense to take the necessary step forward. All things considered, here's what the Broncos' 53-man roster looks like heading into the 2021 NFL season.

Denver Broncos 53-man roster

Denver Broncos offense

Bridgewater will provide steady, if not spectacular play. Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III will determine how much pressure there is on the passing attack. That said, the Broncons have the pass catchers they need to rank higher than 26th in passing yards.

The Broncos are really carrying 11 defensive backs, 5 receivers, and 8 offensive linemen.



I expect a lot more dime this year. — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) August 31, 2021

Quarterback - Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock

Running back - Melvin Gordon III, Javonte Williams, Royce Freeman, Mike Boone

Fullback - Andy Beck

Wide receiver - Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer

Tight end - Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eruc Saubert

Offensive tackle - Garrett Bolles, Bobby Massie, Calvin Anderson

Offensive guard - Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow, Netane Muti

Center - Lloyd Cushinberry III, Quinn Meinerz

Denver Broncos defense

Patrick Surtain in coverage this preseason:



🔸 90.8 coverage grade

🔸 1 REC allowed

🔸 1 INT

🔸 0.0 passer rating when targeted pic.twitter.com/VSkPtT13L1 — PFF (@PFF) August 30, 2021

No NFL team has as many big names in the secondary as the Broncos. In one offseason, the Broncos added Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain II and Kyle Fuller. They also invested in the defensive line, which should lead to an improved run game.

Defensive end - Jonathan Harris, Dre'Mont Jones, McTelvin Agim, Shelby Harris

Nose tackle - Mike Purcell, DeShawn Williams

Outside linebacker - Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooperm Andre Mintze

Inside linebacker - Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Baron Browning, Jonas Griffith

Cornerback - Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Pat Curtain II, Bryce Callahan, Kary Vincent Jr., Michael Ojemudia

Free safety - Justin Simmons, Trey Marshall

Strong safety - Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke

Denver Broncos special teams

The Broncos haven't changed their special teams since last season. Sam Martin returns for his second season as a Broncos punter. Meanwhile, Brandon McManus continues to have one of the strongest legs out of all 32 kickers.

Kicker - Brandon McManus

Punter - Sam Martin

﻿Long snapper - Jacob Bobenmoyer

