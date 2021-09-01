NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Denver Broncos final 53-man roster, depth chart 

The Denver Broncos' 53-man roster looks good enough to be a playoff team, on paper, that is. The biggest question that needed to be answered this offseason was who will be the quarterback to lead this young, talented roster? The Broncos answered that question when they chose Teddy Bridgewater over Drew Lock.
On defense, the Broncos are loaded. Their secondary is arguably one of the best in the league. Von Miller's return is the cherry on top. The defense will keep them in every game, but it's up to the offense to take the necessary step forward. All things considered, here's what the Broncos' 53-man roster looks like heading into the 2021 NFL season.
Denver Broncos 53-man roster
Denver Broncos offense
Bridgewater will provide steady, if not spectacular play. Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III will determine how much pressure there is on the passing attack. That said, the Broncons have the pass catchers they need to rank higher than 26th in passing yards.
Quarterback - Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock
Running back - Melvin Gordon III, Javonte Williams, Royce Freeman, Mike Boone
Fullback - Andy Beck
Wide receiver - Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer
Tight end - Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eruc Saubert
Offensive tackle - Garrett Bolles, Bobby Massie, Calvin Anderson
Offensive guard - Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow, Netane Muti
Center - Lloyd Cushinberry III, Quinn Meinerz
Denver Broncos defense
No NFL team has as many big names in the secondary as the Broncos. In one offseason, the Broncos added Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain II and Kyle Fuller. They also invested in the defensive line, which should lead to an improved run game.
Defensive end - Jonathan Harris, Dre'Mont Jones, McTelvin Agim, Shelby Harris
Nose tackle - Mike Purcell, DeShawn Williams
Outside linebacker - Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooperm Andre Mintze
Inside linebacker - Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Baron Browning, Jonas Griffith
Cornerback - Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Pat Curtain II, Bryce Callahan, Kary Vincent Jr., Michael Ojemudia
Free safety - Justin Simmons, Trey Marshall
Strong safety - Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke
Denver Broncos special teams
The Broncos haven't changed their special teams since last season. Sam Martin returns for his second season as a Broncos punter. Meanwhile, Brandon McManus continues to have one of the strongest legs out of all 32 kickers.
Kicker - Brandon McManus
Punter - Sam Martin
Long snapper - Jacob Bobenmoyer