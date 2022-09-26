Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy SLAMS Shannon Sharpe in deleted tweet after Undisputed host said he “can’t catch a f**kin pass”

The Denver Broncos emerged victorious against the San Francisco 49ers in what was a rather stale game considering it was on prime time. Both quarterbacks, Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson, didn't look good, but in the end, the Broncos' defense made big plays and led their team to a win.

One player who made the headlines during the game was Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy. However, it was not quite due to his performance on the night.

Jeudy had just two receptions for 17 yards in what was another disappointing performance from the talented receiver who came into the season with high expectations.

UNDISPUTED co-host and Denver Broncos icon Shannon Sharpe wasn't entirely impressed with Jeudy's performance against the 49ers. He had this to say about the former Alabama receiver:

"Juedy does all this route running in the off season and can’t catch a FCK**G pass."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Juedy does all this route running in the off season and can’t catch a FCKING pass. Juedy does all this route running in the off season and can’t catch a FCKING pass.

Jerry Jeudy didn't hold back after seeing Shannon Sharpe criticize him. In a since-deleted tweet, the young Broncos receiver wrote:

"And you be doing all that talking during the season while your breathe be smelling like a*s #BigWin"

FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook Jerry Jeudy did NOT hold back Jerry Jeudy did NOT hold back 💀 https://t.co/4fZHOrvFMl

While Jeudy backtracked on his words and has since deleted the tweet, there is a very high possibility that there will be a discussion about this response by the Broncos WR on Sharpe's Undisputed.

Denver Broncos needed this win against the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos haven't quite set the league alight to start the season. Russell Wilson hasn't looked like Russell Wilson either, and there were serious concerns about the team heading into the game against the 49ers.

Denver ultimately won the game 11-10, but the Broncos didn't stamp their authority on the game, rather limping to a home win.

Their defense has stepped up in every game so far, but the offense continues to disappoint.

nick wright @getnickwright Lamar Jackson, who still doesn't have a contract extension, has scored 4+ touchdowns in every game this season.



The Denver Broncos, who gave Russell Wilson a smooth quarter billion, have scored 2 TOTAL touchdowns in 10 quarters this season. Lamar Jackson, who still doesn't have a contract extension, has scored 4+ touchdowns in every game this season.The Denver Broncos, who gave Russell Wilson a smooth quarter billion, have scored 2 TOTAL touchdowns in 10 quarters this season.

Against the 49ers, Russell Wilson threw 20/33 for 184 yards and had a passer rating of 75.8. He didn't throw a single touchdown, which could be cause for concern for the Broncos and under-pressure head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos now have a similar record to the Chiefs (2-1), and are joint top in the AFC West. They will now face a stern test against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, though the Raiders are the only team to start the season 0-3.

Can the Raiders change their fortunes or will Nathaniel Hackett finally let Russell Wilson cook in Week 4?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far