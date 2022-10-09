Denver Broncos: Top 5 head coach choices for next NFL season

Denver Broncos' current head coach Nathaniel Hackett is once again under pressure after the Broncos' 12-9 loss against the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos currently have a 2-3 record and have lost two consecutive games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts.

This year is turning out to be disastrous for the Denver Broncos, and the change in the role of head coach hasn't proven beneficial for them.

The Broncos fired their former head coach Vic Fangio after the 2021 season and replaced him with Nathaniel Hackett. Fangio had a record of 19-30 during his three-year tenure with the franchise.

If the Broncos don't end up having a good season, then they are likely to open the position for a new head coach. So far, Denver has had 18 head coaches in their history.

So, it's a good idea to explore the names who are likely to replace Hackett as the Denver Broncos head coach next year, if the results don't go their way.

Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator

Dan Quinn could become the head coach of Denver Broncos

Dan Quinn started his coaching career in the NFL in 2001 with the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive quality control coach. Later in 2003, Quinn was promoted to the defensive line coach for the franchise. He has also been the defensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

In 2012, the Seattle Seahawks appointed him as an assistant head coach and defensive line coach. He was the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks when they won the Super Bowl in 2013. He served as head coach for the Falcons for six years (2015-2020).

He is currently the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys under head coach Mike McCarthy.

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator

Eric Bieniemy played for the University of Colorado Boulder in late 1980s and early 1990s. He started his coaching career as a running backs coach in his alma mater and later worked in the NFL. In 2005, he took the same job for the Minnesota Vikings and in 2010, he was named the head coach for the offensive team.

Bieniemy is the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs and is behind the success of Patrick Mahomes. He won his first Super Bowl when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

Jerod Mayo, Patriots linebackers coach

Will Jerod Mayo (L) lead Denver Broncos next season?

Jerod Mayo is only 36 years old and is a former Patriots linebacker. He is a Super Bowl champion and was awarded the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2008. He also has multiple Pro Bowl nominations to his name.

Mayo is currently working with the Patriots as an inside linebackers coach and has only three years of coaching experience.

Brian Daboll, Bills offensive coordinator

Brian Daboll has been associated with the NFL since 2000. He was never the head coach until last season. He has worked with the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and the University of Alabama.

In 2018, he worked as the new offensive coordinator for his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills under head coach Sean McDermott. He became the 20th head coach of the New York Giants in January 2022.

Leslie Frazier, Bills defensive coordinator

Leslie Frazier might not be a bad option for Denver Broncos

Frazier has held a variety of defensive positions in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Baltimore Ravens since 1999. He served as head coach for three seasons in Minnesota. He's been with the Bills since 2018 as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

