“I know how to overcome whatever I had in past years” - Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy was expected to have a relatively low-key start to his NFL career when he was drafted last April. He was supposed to work behind Courtland Sutton to battle second-string defensive backs. However, early in the season, Courtland Sutton suffered a season-ending injury. Sutton's exit shoved Jerry Jeudy up the depth chart to take on the best of the best as a rookie.

Jerry Jeudy's drops

The young receiver gave it his best shot and earned some highlights. However, he also had some bad drops. Jerry Jeudy now has plenty of work ahead of him in 2021.

That said, Jerry Jeudy feels he has matured after his first season, and is now ready for the upcoming challenge.

"I feel like I've matured," Jeudy said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Denver Broncos' website. "You don't know what you're getting yourself into [during] your first year of doing something. This is my second year and I feel like I have learned a lot from my first year. I know how to overcome whatever I had in past years to make this year better."

Typically, players either thrive or dive in the NFL in their second season. Jerry Jeudy is expected to be back under Courtland Sutton's wing for the 2021 season. Even if Sutton stays healthy, Jerry Jeudy might still have a good chance of putting up big numbers against lower competition.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy: "I feel like I've matured" after drop-filled rookie campaignhttps://t.co/25tC7R3eu4 pic.twitter.com/Iv7rzbQDUP — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 2, 2021

Why do the Denver Broncos need Jerry Jeudy?

Jerry Jeudy's addition came with the 15th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. According to PFF, he received 110 targets. Of those targets, he caught 52 balls. He had 856 receiving yards and three touchdowns. PFF scored his rookie season a 65.2.

Jerry Jeudy's addition was meant to help replace Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. The Broncos had already picked Courtland Sutton in the 2018 NFL Draft and liked what they saw but needed more.

Peyton Manning

After Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos drafted KJ Hamler in the second round. The moves were also made to make a push to improve a Broncos offense that hadn't seen a top-ten season since the days of Peyton Manning.

In addition to Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Courtland Sutton, the Denver Broncos drafted Noah Fant with their first pick in 2019. The Denver Broncos have been leaning towards adding speed with their picks. A good example of that is tight end Noah Fant, who can run a 4.5 40-yard dash. This has all been an effort to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs, who have controlled the division since 2016.

Edited by Prem Deshpande