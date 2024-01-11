Denzel Ward injury update: Browns HC Kevin Stefanski provides latest on CB's knee injury

Denzel Ward is having another solid season with the Cleveland Browns. The cornerback racked up 34 tackles, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble across 11 regular season games.

Ward has been key for the Browns in reaching the playoffs. However, he suffered an unfortunate knee injury in practice on Thursday, which has cast doubt over his availability for the wild-card game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Denzel Ward injury update

Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to reporters following Thursday's practice session and confirmed that Denzel Ward had a problem with his knee. However, he didn't specify much.

"Something with his knee, he was limited," Stefanski said. "I don't really have an update past that."

Ward was a full participant in the training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday despite nursing a shoulder injury. However, the Browns have now listed him as questionable with a knee problem, just a couple of days before their first-round playoff matchup against the Houston Texans.

Cleveland finished the regular season second in the AFC North with an 11-6 record. The Browns reached the postseason for the first time since 2020 and will be eager to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Since Ward is a critical component of the Browns' defense, the team might make a game-time decision on the three-time Pro Bowler.

How to watch Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns? TV schedule and live stream details for NFL Wild Card game

The Houston Texans will lock horns with the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round matchup on Saturday, Jan. 13. The playoff game will commence at 4:30 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Texas-Browns contest will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also livestream the game on Peacock.

Game : Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns Stadium : NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Date : Saturday, Jan. 13

: Saturday, Jan. 13 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Streaming: Fubo TV