Denzel Ward makes feelings known on Browns’ lopsided underdog status vs. Ravens 

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was unhappy with his team being viewed as the underdogs in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. As per Vegas oddsmakers, Kevin Stefanski's team is an 11.5-point underdog against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Denzel Ward views this as "disrespectful" that the betting odds are against them. He added that they would try their best to win the game in Baltimore.

"It is definitely disrespect, but we just have to go in there and take care of business regardless of what people may think and who they've got winning or losing games," Ward said via Cleveland.com. "We have to go in and try to beat the odds. They put us against the odds, we've got to go in there and try to beat it."

The Browns started the season with a 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Starting quarterback Joe Flacco had an underwhelming night out, completing 31 of the 45 passes he attempted for 290 yards, along with one touchdown and two interceptions.

His third-quarter touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman gave the Browns a glimmer of hope. However, Evan McPherson's 35-yard field goal sealed the victory for the Bengals.

Joe Flacco opens up about Browns' Week 2 showdown vs. Ravens

Joe Flacco spent his initial year in the NFL playing for the Ravens. He spent 11 seasons with them (2008-2018) and also won Super Bowl XLVII with them.

When asked about his return to Baltimore this Sunday as a rival, the quarterback said he was looking forward to facing his former team on the gridiron.

"We were on good terms when I left," Flacco said via NFL.com. "But at the same time, you know, it's natural to feel a certain way when you're going against a team that you're not playing for anymore. I've been a part of other players that do that and you kind of try to act normal, but it is a big deal. You do want to beat them, and it's a little bit of a difference.

Flacco played 163 games for the Ravens, recording a total of 38,245 yards and 212 passing TDs.

Do you think Joe Flacco can lead the Cleveland Browns to a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

