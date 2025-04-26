Denzel Ward sends message to Shedeur Sanders after Browns draft Colorado QB with No. 144 pick

The Cleveland Browns took Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Soon after the selection was announced, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward shared an encouraging message for the former Colorado quarterback.

"@ShedeurSanders Time to Be Legendary! Let’s do it!" Ward tweeted on Saturday.

There was plenty of buzz about Sanders' future in the pro league, with many anxiously waiting for him to get drafted. While many felt that he would be taken in the early rounds, Cleveland eventually picked him in the fifth round.

Sanders is also the second quarterback that the Browns drafted this year, after they took Dillon Gabriel in Round 3.

Despite Sanders going as a Day 3 pick, he will be glad to join an organization that has some veteran QBs, including Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson, that he can learn from.

Cleveland drafted Ward with the No. 4 selection in the 2018 NFL draft. He has gone on to become one of the most important defensive players on the roster ever since, earning four Pro Bowl honors.

Ward has recorded 322 tackles, 95 passes defended, 17 interceptions, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries during his time with the Browns. He appeared to be thrilled with Sanders joining his team.

A glimpse into Shedeur Sanders' college career

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders played four years of college football, all under the guidance of his father Deion Sanders. The QB began his journey at Jackson State in 2021 and spent two seasons with the Tigers. In 2023, Sanders transferred to Colorado, where he played for two years.

In the 2024 season, Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after posting 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and four rushing TDs. The Buffs also retired his No. 2 jersey last week at Folsom Field.

Across four seasons at the collegiate level, Sanders completed 134 touchdown passes and recorded 14,347 passing yards.

