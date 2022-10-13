Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay: Who is a good fantasy pick for your team?

The choice between Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay in NFL fantasy features a battle of the Indianapolis Colts' backup running backs. Who is the right fit to replace Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines at running back? The Colts RB room was the envy of the entire NFL last season. They were carried on the back of their All-Pro superstar, Jonathan Taylor. However, this season isn't going too great, as the Colts have lost both Taylor and Hines to injury.

It's important to note that both Taylor and Hines are questionable this week, rather than out. Taylor is trending towards being out due to the timeline of his injury and his current no-contact practice (also did not practice on Wednesday). Hines is currently in no-contact practice due to a concussion that knocked him out of Week 5. If he passes the NFL concussion protocol he will be active this week, but right now that is uncertain.

Hence, the impetus could fall on two career backup running backs, Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay. So, who is the right pick for your fantasy team? Who had the better statistics last season? Who will score more fantasy football points in 2022?

PlayerProfiler NFL @Profiler_NFL



#ForTheShoe



Deon Jackson has a 90th percentile speed score at 218lbs AND the feet of a dancer Deon Jackson has a 90th percentile speed score at 218lbs AND the feet of a dancer 💨 #ForTheShoehttps://t.co/BQhgnAnTMi

Previous season statistics of Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay

Jackson and Lindsay are the interchangeable role-playing running backs on the Indianapolis Colts RB depth chart. With both RB1 and RB2 out injured, it's time for one or both of them to step up for the team. Let's take a look at their previous stats.

Jackson was an undrafted signing fresh out of Duke last year. However, he played a few snaps for the Colts and was 116 in the 2021 fantasy league running back rankings. Jackson played eight games last season, racking up 9.1 fantasy points and rushing for a touchdown.

Lindsay is entering his fifth NFL season, having represented three franchises since starting his career with the Denver Broncos. He reached 77 in the 2021 fantasy running back rankings. Lindsay played fourteen games for the Miami Dolphins last campaign, racking up a total of 49.4 fantasy points, rushing for one touchdown and catching another.

Who will score more fantasy football points in 2022, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay?

Deon Jackson is above Philip Lindsay on the Indianapolis Colts depth chart. Jackson has been a part of every game the Colts have played this season, while the more experienced Lindsay has only suited up once. Jackson is on 8.8 fantasy points for the 2022 NFL season, a mere 0.3 points off his total for the 2021 campaign. Lindsay has 8.4 fantasy points from his one appearance.

As long as Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are out, Deon Jackson will score more points than Phillip Lindsay. However, you can never tell what the NFL has in store for us, as the coming weeks will produce more surprises. Jackson is the best pick, however, it could be a risky call. We recommend picking him up and waiting to see what happens over the next few days.

Poll : 0 votes