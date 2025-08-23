  • home icon
  Derek Carr blasts Browns for limiting Shedeur Sanders' reps while highlighting Dillon Gabriel's two-minute drill

Derek Carr blasts Browns for limiting Shedeur Sanders’ reps while highlighting Dillon Gabriel’s two-minute drill

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 23, 2025 20:54 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
Derek Carr blasts Browns for limiting Shedeur Sanders’ reps while highlighting Dillon Gabriel’s two-minute drill (Credit: IMAGN)

Shedeur Sanders found another supporter in recently retired NFL quarterback Derek Carr. The former Colorado Buffaloes star was mentioned as a potential replacement for Carr on the New Orleans Saints before the latter called it a career due to shoulder issues.

The Saints went with Tyler Shough, while the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of April's draft. After a strong preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers, in which he led his team to a 30-14 win after going 14-of-23 for 138 yards, two touchdowns and a 106.8 passer rating.

His second outing before the regular season wasn't as good as expected, which prompted Kevin Stefanski to take him out of the game. Carr took exception to that decision, going on X (formerly Twitter) to question Shedeur Sanders' absence for the 2-minute drill.

"I need to understand why we don't get to see @ShedeurSanders run this 2 minute drill? Wouldn't you want to see your young QB operate in this situation? Get him more reps for the future? I didn't see the whole game so maybe he already showed enough? Help me understand this..." Carr tweeted.

While he played most of the second half during the Browns' 19-17 win over the LA Rams, Sanders wasn't as effective as he was in his preseason debut. He went 3-of-6 for 14 yards and was sacked five times.

He recorded a 24-yard loss to start the fourth quarter when he held onto the ball too long instead of throwing it away.

Dillon Gabriel put on a decent performance with 12 completions on 19 pass attempts for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Cam Newton sends clear warning to Shedeur Sanders amid QB battle

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton sent a clear message to Shedeur Sanders ahead of the Browns-Rams duel. After Joe Flacco was named QB1 to start the regular season, Kenny Pickett was placed second on the depth chart, with Sanders and Gabriel coming in third.

Newton offered a piece of advice to Deion Sanders' son on what he must do to have more on-field time.

"You need to get healthy fast. Because every single day that you miss is a day missed that you can prove to the masses that you belong," Newton said in a "4th&1" clip shared on Friday.
"It's not about being the popular pick or the fan favorite. Executives don't care about how many followers you've got."
After today's performance, perhaps Sanders' chances to shine took another blow.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
