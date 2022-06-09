Derek Carr breaks silence on Raiders potentially signing Colin Kaepernick 

Derek Carr is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL and took the Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs last season. This was despite a turbulent year for players and coaches off the field. This season, he will have the help of the best receiver in the league over the past few years, Davante Adams.

Carr and Adams have a relationship that goes way back to their college days, and the two are excited about playing together in the NFL.

But at a recent press conference, the Raiders quarterback hailed questions from the media about another possible addition to the team.

After a workout with the Raiders, polarizing quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still hopeful of finding a spot as a backup. The Raiders quarterback had this to say about the possible signing.

“I’ve known Collin, you know, since our days playing in the WAC conference, which is no longer a thing. I remember our days back then and just watching him and what he did in college and getting to know him and talking to him on the phone and things like that."

He continued:

"I told you guys, I loved my time with him. I think he’s a great guy. He’s been great to be around. I’ve enjoyed being around him, talking with him, competing against him. And so, Josh told me they were doing it an all that kind of stuff and I literally said the same thing I’m telling you.”

When asked how Kaepernick would fit in with the locker room, he replied:

“For us, I think he’d be great. I don’t want to speak for everybody in that kind of sense. Like I don’t want someone mad at me for saying I think he’d be great. But I know him and I would get along great. I know we have in the past and I think we would again.”

Derek Carr would welcome Colin Kaepernick to the team

San Francisco 49ers vs. Oakland Raiders - CBS Sports

With new head coach Josh McDaniels in place, the longtime protégé of Bill Belichick will lead the Raiders into an AFC West that’s brimming with talent after a whirlwind offseason. Kaepernick could be a key piece in their playoff hopes as an insurance policy in case Carr misses games.

Of course, after being out of the NFL for six years, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has a lot of work to do to get back to match fitness. Akeprnick does have a lot of experience in the playoffs and even made the Super Bowl once, though the 49ers lost on that occasion to the Baltimore Ravens.

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders offer Kaepernick a contract, or what else the future has in store for him.

