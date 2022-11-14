Derek Carr cries during post-game press conference after loss vs Colts

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders had a season full of high expectations but have fallen well short in the 2022-2023 season thus far.

The Raiders suffered their third straight loss after falling to the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 10. Following the loss, the Raiders' star quarterback was in tears, expressing the work that he and his teammates put in this season:

Carr said:

"No, I love Josh [McDaniels]. I love our coaches. They've had nothing but success, you know, way more success than I've ever had, you know? Sorry for being emotional, but I'm just pissed off."

"But some of the things, you know, that a lot of us try and do just to practice. Well, we put our bodies through just to sleep at night and for that to be the result. Of all that effort. Pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off. It's hard."

Carr added:

"Knowing what some guys are doing. Like I said, just to practice what they're putting in their body, just to sleep at night, like, just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off if I'm being honest."

Derek Carr has had a shaky 2022-2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders franchise quarterback has thrown for 2,128 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions thus far. Last season, he threw for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

As the Raiders sit with one of the worst records in the NFL at 2-7, Derek Carr has been at the center of the storm.

Many assumed that the addition of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams would boost the offense.

However, it's been a tough road for the three-time Pro Bowl signal-caller.

We'll have to wait and see if Derek Carr and the Raiders can get into the win column in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.

NFL Injuries: Find out about Matthew Stafford's injury update: What happened to the Rams' QB?

Poll : 0 votes