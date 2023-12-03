Derek Carr gets booed by Saints fans during team’s poor start vs Lions in Week 13

Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints got off to a rough start in Week 13. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions rolled into Mercedes-Benz Dome and put on a show in the first half, scoring 21 points in the first quarter.

Goff threw two touchdowns while David Montgomery rushed for one, as the Lions took a massive lead and left the Saints a mountain to climb.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the Saints' defense got torched by the Lions' high-octane offense, Carr and the offense did not offer much help to their struggling defensive unit. The quarterback also threw an interception that deflected off tight end Juwan Johnson's hand straight into the palms of Lions safety Brian Branch.

Expand Tweet

Goff and the Lions' offense made no mistake in capitalizing on their defense's handy work, as the quarterback found tight end Sam LaPorta for a touchdown.

Expand Tweet

The Saints fans in attendance were less than happy with Derek Carr and the team's horrendous first-quarter display. They were particularly upset with their quarterback's performance.

Expand Tweet

Fans cheered when Taysom Hill, the team's backup quarterback, subbed in for plays before booing when Carr returned to the field. The Saints fans are making it known that they want to see Hill take over as the starting quarterback.

The Saints cut the deficit to 14 with a Jimmy Graham touchdown, but the Lions added a field goal to the score to take a 24-7 lead into the halftime break.

Expand Tweet