The New Orleans Saints brought in quarterback Derek Carr this offseason via a four-year, $150 million contract. They signed him after veteran play-caller Andy Dalton signed with the Carolina Panthers, their 2023 Week 2 Monday Night Football opponents.

Saints fans saw the Carr signing as an upgrade, considering he passed 4,000 passing yards in four of his last five seasons. But while he delivers the yards and the touchdowns, he’s also had 14 interceptions in 2021 and 2022. He added another pick on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans criticize Derek Carr for throwing an interception on Monday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints were locked in a tight battle against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of their Monday Night Football encounter. Hoping to build on their 6-3 lead, Carr threw a pass intended for wide receiver Chris Olave.

It was a terrible decision because three Panthers defenders were within Olave’s vicinity. Safety Vonn Bell, another one of the Panthers’ new signings for 2023, read the play well, leading to an interception. While Bell was brought down quickly, the damage has been done.

That sequence had a football fan commenting:

“why is Carr still an NFL quarterback”

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user chimed in with:

“It’s Derrick Carr what u expect”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Derek Carr’s intercepted throw during the Saints’ 2023 Week 2 Monday Night Football game versus their NFC South rivals.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Derek Carr also threw an interception to Amani Hooker during their Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans. Despite that turnover, the Saints edged the Mike Vrabel-coached squad in their season opener, 16-15. Carr also threw a touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed.

As impressive as Carr’s stats are when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team hasn’t won a playoff game in two appearances.

Will Jameis Winston take over Derek Carr?

That’s two interceptions in as many games with the Saints for Derek Carr. Committing more turnovers in this game and the succeeding ones could lead head coach Dennis Allen to bench Carr for Jameis Winston.

The New Orleans Saints also have Taysom Hill in their quarterback depth chart. They have also used Hill as a tight end in the previous seasons.

Before joining the Saints, the Raiders selected Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He became a four-time Pro Bowler with Las Vegas, including last year when he had 305 completions for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns.