Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams on TNF, plunging them to a 7-8 record with two games to go for the season. That they are still in with a chance for the NFC South title comes down to how bad the division has been this year.

The final score was 30-22 but it flattered them. A touchdown and a two-point conversion in the last four minutes of the game made in a one-score finale. But to get there, the Saints had to burn through all their timeouts, attempt an ultimately unsuccessful onside kick and hope for another two-point conversion on their final score. It was just too high of a mountain to climb.

In normal circumstances, one could blame the defense that they gave up 30 points and that made the offense's job difficult. But they turned the ball thrice on downs and all of them came in the Rams territory. Especially early in the game, just when Satins' drives looked to get going, unfortunate sacks and errant throws set them back.

In the end, much of the blame for this loss lay on the feet of the New Orleans quarterback. And fans were on hand to make sure that Derek Carr knew.

Derek Carr flamed by NFL fans for miserable performance against Rams on TNF

Fans showed no mercy to Derek Carr as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to lambast him for his performance against the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Some went so far as to say that he was done in the league and should retire. Here are some of the harshest criticisms from fans on X:

Saints QB has had a tough run with injuries this season

As much as people are calling Derek Carr to retire, he has not been the worst quarterback in the league and some of his deep throws today showed that he has still got it. But many a time, it seemed as if his rapport with his wide receivers was off and that could be a product of the volume of injuries he has had this season.

He sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. He had a concussion coupled with a shoulder injury in Week 10 when facing the Minnesota Vikings. And then in Week 13, he had a concussion, shoulder and back injury all combined versus the Detroit Lions. It seems as though the NFC North has been a harbinger of the worst luck for Derek Carr.