Derek Carr reveals honest reason behind sudden retirement decision: "I didn't want to just take Saints money"

Derek Carr decided to retire from the NFL, despite being under contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Carr could have spent the year on the IR and continued to get paid by the Saints. The quarterback gave up the $30 million in salary he was owed this season, but he kept a $10 million roster bonus that hit in March. He had two seasons remaining on the four-year, $150 million contract.

Despite having plenty of money left on his deal, Carr decided to retire, as he says he didn't want to take the Saints' money when he wasn't going to earn it.

“That part was tough because I didn’t want to have surgery and just sit there and—it sounds crazy but—just take the Saints money,” Carr told Front Office Sports.

Carr was forced to retire due to a shoulder injury. However, when it was announced he was giving up the money, many people called him crazy, but he says he didn't want to take money he didn't think he deserved.

“I never played just for the money,” he said. “I had a whole bunch of people tell me how crazy I was, and ‘Man, I would never have done that.’ That’s all cool, but I’ve gained all these things that the world has to offer, and it doesn’t really do anything for your heart. I knew my heart was at peace, and that’s really all that mattered.”

Carr ended up earning over $195 million in his NFL career. The quarterback is a four-time Pro Bowler.

Derek Carr has no thoughts of ever ending his retirement

Derek Carr is 34, so some thought he would try to rehab his shoulder injury and look to return in 2026 or 2027 with the New Orleans Saints.

However, Carr says he didn't think he'd ever be able to play again, so he's happy with his decision.

“My agent literally texted me a few days ago and he said, ‘Hey, just checking it in," Carr said. "How’s everything? You still feel comfortable with the decision?’ And I sent him a picture of me on the beach with my two kids playing.

"And I said, ‘This beats an OTA any day.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I thought so.' So, I’m doing great and have thoroughly enjoyed being home.”

Derek Carr finished his NFL career throwing for 5,785 yards and 257 touchdowns.

