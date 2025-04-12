Derek Carr's injury catches Deion Sanders' eye as NFL insider drops cryptic post around Saints' 2025 draft pick

Colorado coach Deion Sanders showed curiosity when NFL Insider Louis Riddick pointed out on Friday that the No. 9 pick, held by the New Orleans Saints, could be an interesting selection at this year's draft. Per reports, Saints quarterback Derek Carr has picked up a shoulder injury that might threaten his availability for the 2025 season.

With the uncertainty around Carr's status, there is a possibility that the Saints might look to draft Sanders' son, Shedeur, in the first round since they might need a quarterback. Coach Prime reacted to Riddick's tweet with a side-eye emoji.

Sanders' tweet might have suggested that he could be open to the possibility of Shedeur joining New Orleans. The Saints finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record.

If Carr requires surgery to repair his shoulder, it might force the Saints into looking for a quarterback in the draft. Shedeur is tipped as the second QB to be taken off the board after Miami's Cam Ward.

In his final collegiate season, Shedeur recorded 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, along with four rushing TDs, leading CU to a 9-4 record.

Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Deion Sanders shuts down rumors of leaving Colorado with blockbuster extension

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Since Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, entered this year's NFL draft after playing at Colorado, many felt that Coach Prime might leave the program in the offseason.

However, Sanders signed a lucrative five-year, $54 million extension with the Buffs a couple of weeks ago, confirming that he will remain at CU for the foreseeable future. As things stand, Coach Prime is tied down to Colorado through the 2029 season.

Colorado hired Sanders in December 2022. He did not have a good start to his CU career and led the team to a 4-8 record.

However, in his second year, Sanders guided CU to a 9-4 record. The Buffs were close to getting a spot in the College Football Playoff and finished the season with the No. 2 rank in the AP Poll.

