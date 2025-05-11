Derek Carr’s wife Heather pens raw farewell letter for Saints QB following his shocking NFL retirement

Derek Carr has retired from the NFL after eleven seasons because of a recent shoulder injury. The erstwhile-New Orleans Saints quarterback made headlines on a normally idyllic Saturday when he made the decision, issuing this statement:

"We have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us."

His wife Heather (nee Neel) also issued a statement of her own on Instagram:

"Happy retirement my love! I’m so proud of you! What an amazing 11 year career. All your records, pro bowls, and accomplishments on the field don’t even compare to the husband, dad and man you are off the field. I am so excited for what the Lord has next for us! There is so much more I want to say but I’ll just tell you in person 😉"

Sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, meanwhile, wrote this message:

"Congrats on a great career, my guy! Appreciate you for everything! (100 emoji)"

Spencer Rattler reacts to Derek Carr's retirement

And finally, head coach Kellen Moore said of Carr:

"He did everything he could. As he's gone through this, he's communicated extremely well. He's worked really hard to himself in position, and ultimately this was the outcome."

What now for Saints at QB after Derek Carr's retirement? HC Kellen Moore gives insight into competition

As Derek Carr begins life after football, the question still looms: who will start for the Saints in the 2025 season?

Besides Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, the team's QB room also contains 2023 fourth-rounder Jake Haener. And Kellen Moore has very clear plans for how to finalize the hierarchy:

"We're going to let all three of these guys roll, and they've all earned these opportunities. We'll let Jake, Spencer and Tyler, all three, go through this process. Again, we'll play patience, let these guys compete, let them get into training camp and naturally these [competitions will] take care of itself."

Rookie minicamp will last until Sunday, May 11. OTAs begin on May 20 and end on June 5.

