Derek Carr sends blunt message to struggling Geno Smith as calls mount for Raiders QB's benching

Geno Smith has been in the spotlight for the Las Vegas Raiders amid his poor start to the 2025 season. The quarterback has recorded 1,176 yards with six touchdowns and a league-high nine interceptions. The Raiders have one win and four defeats this season, and some have called for the team to bench Smith due to his struggles. However, former Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr has sent a message to Smith, backing the two-time Pro Bowler. “Let me say this to Geno Smith,” Carr said on his &quot;Home Grown&quot; podcast on Thursday. “Geno, I understand the frustration. I understand the tip ball. It’s like, really, another tip ball that gets picked? Really, like, I understand the heart, the boiling, I understand. But guess what, Geno? You’re a good football player, all right? Don’t forget how well you played in some of these games. Don’t forget some of these throws that you’ve made, right? And here’s the most beautiful part about it all.“On Wednesday, they put that ball down, and you practice again. On Thursday, they put the ball down. On Friday, they put it down. On Saturday, they may put a ball down or a tennis ball, but you’re doing a walkthrough. And on Sunday, most importantly, all right, they’re putting that ball down. And you get to go out there and lead that football team again. “And guess what? Nobody believes in you more than me, right? I believe in you, I know the type of player you are, and I always said this when I was the Raiders’ quarterback: ‘I will never be the Raiders quarterback that leaves and bashes the one that’s playing.’ I’m telling you right now that I believe in you. I believe in you, I know that you can do it.”Carr played the first nine of his 11 years in the NFL with the Raiders. He earned four Pro Bowl honors during his time with the team. Carr, who played two years with the New Orleans Saints, retired in the offseason due to a shoulder injury after consulting with his medical team.Geno Smith and the Raiders will square off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL seasonNFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: GettyGeno Smith and the Raiders (1-4) will lock horns with the Tennessee Titans (1-4) in Week 6 of the season on Sunday. The game will commence at 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.Tennessee got its first win of the season against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. The Titans will want to build on that victory to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.However, Smith will also be under pressure to deliver wins for the Raiders.