Derrick Henry shares petty message ahead of Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl 59 rematch

Derrick Henry had hopes of playing in the Super Bowl when he joined the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for him, the Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. The running back is in New Orleans this weekend making media appearances ahead of the Super Bowl.

On Saturday, he was a guest on Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons' "The Edge" podcast which hosted a live show in New Orleans. Parsons asked Henry for his prediction for the Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The Baltimore Ravens RB dropped a response that received laughs from the live crowd, as he shared he didn't care about the outcome.

"I hope both of 'em lose," Henry said. "I don't even care. I want both of them to lose, I don't care who wins honestly."

The last time the Chiefs and Eagles met in the Super Bowl was two years ago, when Kansas City pulled off the 38-35 win with a late field goal.

Derrick Henry denies idea he would join Chiefs to win a Super Bowl

While speaking with Micah Parsons, Derrick Henry was asked an interesting question about his NFL future. Parsons said that the only thing missing from his NFL resume is a Super Bowl win. The Cowboys edge rusher asked Henry if he would make a similar move as LeSean McCoy did and sign with the Kansas City Chiefs if he doesn't win a Super Bowl in the next few years.

Henry immediately responded that he could never make the same move. He also complimented Lamar Jackson by saying that he is the quarterback that he has always wanted to play with and that he is ticking with the Ravens.

"You talking about when he joined (the Chiefs)? Henry said. "No, bro. I'm not doing that. I can't."

While Henry may not be in favor of signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Parsons said that he would consider it if he still hasn't won a Super Bowl when he is 30 years old.

