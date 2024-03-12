Derrick Henry free agency: Titans icon fielding interest from Lamar Jackson's Ravens

Derrick Henry has served as a fantasy phenom in his time with the Tennessee Titans, but the running back is testing the waters on a new chapter. One report has him moving on from warm Tennessee to cold Baltimore. Taking to Twitter/X, NFL reporters Brad Stainbrook and Dianna Russini named the Ravens as a team interested in the running back.

In addition to the Ravens, the Titans also have an interest in bringing back Henry, despite letting him test free agency. The practice is a common one, although a bit off the beaten path for stars serving as a foundational part of the team. Henry, who turned 30 in January, has entered a new stage of his career.

While some players can play into their mid-30s, even at the running back position, nothing is guaranteed. As such, Henry testing free agency was caused by the Titans' worries about his age combined with Henry's likely asking price. The running back thought he could get more on the open market than with the Titans and the powder blue team didn't want to use a franchise tag on the running back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, by joining the Ravens, Henry would be set to slide into the starting role on the team. He would be starting ahead of JK Dobbins, who has had injury issues in his NFL career as well as Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill. The Ravens lost Gus Edwards to the Chargers this offseason and late-year addition Dalvin Cook is a free agent.

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024. His yards per carry average was 4.2, tied for the lowest of his career.

Derrick Henry's free agency move biggest domino left to fall

Derrick Henry at Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears

Monday saw a surge of activity surrounding the historically deep free agent running back class as 2023 franchise tags wore off and a few other teams elected to move on.

To kick off free agency, eight notable running backs joined new teams. Saquon Barkley went to the Eagles, Josh Jacobs went to the Packers, Austin Ekeler joined the Commanders, Tony Pollard went to the Titans, D'Andre Swift joined the Bears, Devin Singletary joined the Giants, Gus Edwards went to the Chargers, and Antonio Gibson went to the Patriots.

The free agency frenzy likely won't end there at all positions, but at running back, the largest piece to fall is Derrick Henry. Will he return to the Titans after dipping a toe in free agency or could he dive head first into a new city to start his 30s?