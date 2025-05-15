Derrick Henry gets 100% real after Ravens extend RB with record-breaking $30,000,000 deal 

Derrick Henry isn’t slowing down anytime soon and the Baltimore Ravens just made it clear they don’t want him to. The All-Pro running back has signed a two-year, $30 million extension that keeps him in Baltimore through the 2027 season, with $25 million guaranteed. It’s the richest deal ever given to an NFL running back over 30.

Coming off a dominant 2024 campaign, Henry has arguably earned every penny. In his first year with the Ravens, he rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, both top marks in the league, while averaging a career-best 5.9 yards per carry. His performance didn’t just power the Ravens to a 12-5 finish and a playoff berth, but also reaffirmed that the 31-year-old still has plenty left in the tank.

After the extension was announced, Henry shared his appreciation in a post on X/Twitter, writing:

“Flockkkkkk. God is good!! @Ravens I’m appreciative & grateful for everyone apart of this great organization & a BIG S/O to all my teammates to be able to make this possible. Thank you Flock Nation for always supporting. Working as hard I can to be able to contribute to us holding up that trophy when it’s all said & done. Love, 22.”

Ravens and Henry could prove to be a match made in heaven

The new deal locks Henry as the centerpiece of a Ravens offense still anchored by quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews. The group also includes second-year wideout Devontez Walker, whom the team drafted in 2024 and hopes will continue to develop into a reliable outside weapon.

Meanwhile, J.K. Dobbins is officially out of the picture after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason. That leaves Henry as the undisputed RB1 in offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system, a role he thrived in last season by bringing physicality, reliability, and leadership.

Though the team has yet to publicly release full details about performance incentives or cap structure, a reported $25 million guarantee makes Henry’s deal the most secure ever for a player at his position beyond age 30.

Baltimore General Manager Eric DeCosta has consistently praised Henry’s professionalism since his arrival, saying via YahooSports.com:

“He's a pro. He does everything the right way. The way that he practices, the way that he takes care of his body, his mentality on the field, his leadership, his talent. He was just a perfect player for us last year.”

With this deal done, the Ravens now focus on building around their veteran core for another Super Bowl push. And based on Henry’s tone, he’s planning to be at the center of it.

