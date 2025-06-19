Derrick Henry gets 100% real about his retirement timeline as Ravens RB heads into 10th career season

Derrick Henry is set to enter his 10th year in the NFL for the 2025 season. The superstar running back has established himself as one of the finest players in the league, having earned five Pro Bowl honors and led the league thrice in rushing touchdowns.

On Wednesday, Henry, 31, appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show" and was asked how much longer he plans to play in the NFL.

"I don't know," Henry said. "I don't try to put like, a timetable when I want to be doing I think whenever I feel like it's time to hang them up, I hang them up until then you're gonna see me."

Heading into his 10th year in the NFL, Henry is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

In the 2024 season, which was his first with the Ravens, he recorded 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 carries, while also adding 193 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions across 17 regular-season games.

Henry helped the Ravens win the AFC North. In the playoffs, he posted 270 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries across two games. The Ravens crashed out of the playoffs with a defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

The Tennessee Titans drafted Henry with the No. 45 pick in 2016. He played eight years with them and won the Offensive Player of the Year award in 2020.

Derrick Henry signed a $30 million extension with the Ravens this offseason

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry - Source: Getty

Derrick Henry signed a two-year, $30 million extension with the Ravens this offseason. The running back will receive $25 million in guaranteed money. Henry's extension is the richest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old.

Henry had initially signed a reported two-year, $16 million deal with the Ravens in 2024. He was due to make a reported $7 million in 2025 before his extension.

As things stand, Henry is tied down in Baltimore through the 2027 season.

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

