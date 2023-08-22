On Tuesday morning, news broke of an explosion at a home owned by Tennessee Titans corner Caleb Farley, located in Mooresville, North Carolina.

His father, Robert Farley, was tragically killed in the explosion. Another person, who hasn't been named was injured and taken to a local hospital. Farley wasn't home at the time of the explosion.

Farley also did not mark his presence with Tennessee Titans on Tuesday morning as he went to North Carolina. Titans running back Derrick Henry spoke to reporters before practice and said that he has been praying for Farley and his family since he heard the news.

"Praying for his family, send my condolences, we all send our condolences. It's a tragic situation."

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel also said that the team has reached out to the cornerback, and are offering their support in any way they can.

Early reports indicate that the explosion occurred at the home around midnight on Monday. Neighbors told authorities that they heard a loud explosion and then smelled natural gas.

Farley bought the 6,535 square-foot Lake Norman area home in May 2022 for an estimated $2 million. The home is considered a complete loss as well as three vehicles that were at the property as well.

Caleb Farley was seen at the property early Tuesday morning as investigators tried to find the reason for the explosion.

When did the Tennessee Titans draft Caleb Farley?

Caleb Farley began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech as a wide receiver. After suffering a knee injury in his freshman season, he switched to cornerback. In his junior season in 2019, he was named to the first-team All-ACC list with four interceptions, 20 tackles and a touchdown.

He was one of many players who decided to opt-out of playing in the 2020 college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He then declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite lingering knee and back injuries, he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the 22nd overall selection.

His rookie season was cut short after he tore his ACL in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. In 2022, he started the season as the team's second cornerback on the depth chart. He played the first nine games of the season and then suffered a herniated disc in his back.

