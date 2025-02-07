Derrick Henry gives blunt response on his future with Ravens after crushing playoff exit vs. Bills

After a down year by his lofty standards in 2023, the Tennessee Titans let Derrick Henry leave as a free agent, allowing the running back to join a Super Bowl contender. The veteran, who lives in Dallas, was linked with a move to the Cowboys and was keen on signing for the franchise. However, they stalled, and the Baltimore Ravens swooped in to land the 31-year-old on a two-year, $16 million deal.

Many felt the team-friendly deal indicated that Henry had accepted that he was no longer the force he once was. However, he had a stellar year in Baltimore and proved he still had plenty left in the tank.

He was one of the five finalists for the Offensive Player of the Year award, alongside teammate Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals duo Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who took home the prize. Henry finished fourth in the race.

Henry enjoyed sharing the backfield with Jackson. Despite the team falling short of its ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl after defeat to the Buffalo Bills, the veteran is confident that he can cap off his career with a championship in Baltimore.

He showcased his desire to remain with the team in a conversation with league insider Dianna Russini at the NFL Honors Show, telling her:

“I want to retire a Raven.”

Derrick Henry stats: RB's splendid debut season with the Ravens

After averaging only 68.6 yards per game, the second-fewest since he became a starter, in his final season with the Titans in 2023, Derrick Henry was keen on proving he was still among the most potent running backs in the league.

He got off to a slow start, managing only 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his first two games. However, in his third outing as a Raven was vintage Henry. He rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries against the Cowboys, leading them to a 28-25 win. In the following game, he ran for 199 yards and a touchdown in a 35-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Henry finished the year with 1,912 rushing yards, the second-most prolific campaign of his career, trailing only the 2020 season, where he rushed for 2,027 yards. He also scored a career-high 16 touchdowns.

As stellar as he was, the running back joined the Ravens to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and will be disappointed that the team was eliminated in the Divisional Round.

