  "Derrick Henry might be washed": Ravens RB flamed by fans after multiple fumbles and struggling massively vs. Browns in Week 2

"Derrick Henry might be washed": Ravens RB flamed by fans after multiple fumbles and struggling massively vs. Browns in Week 2

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 14, 2025 19:41 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been off his typical pace at the start of this season.- Source: Getty

Running back Derrick Henry had a crucial fumble last week that ended up being the beginning of the end for the Baltimore Ravens. Despite being up with four minutes left in regulation, the Ravens were defeated by the Bills, 41-10 after Henry fumbled the ball, causing a takeover. That opened the door for the Buffalo Bills to stage an epic comeback in Week 1.

Baltimore Ravens fans were hopeful that the veteran start running back would bounce back in Week 2. In the second quarter of the home opener against the Cleveland Browns, Henry fumbled once agin.

Fortunately for the Ravens,Tylan Wallace was able to recover this fumble and the Ravens went on to score a touchdown on the next drive.

Fans on X though were definitely concerned with what they saw from the running back in the first two games of the season. Fans on the social media platform expressed their concern for the season.

Fans continued to ask if Henry had hit the peak of his NFL career at 31-years-old and that it would all be downhill from here on out.

"Tf Derrick Henry got going on man."-one fan on X said
"derrick henry might be washed."-said another about the running back
"Derrick Henry may be in washed territory."-predicted another

Some fans questioned if the fumble in Week 1 caused the running back to fumble again this week. Fans then noticed the Baltimore Ravens concern with Henry later on in the game. The Ravens had the football on the one-yard line and chose not to give it to Henry.

"Are we watching Derrick Henry become washed in real time? He is 31, the beginning of the end for running backs. The fall off after 31 for running backs rapid and not slow as well."-one fan asked
"That fumble last week f***** with Henry."-one fan wrote on X
"The fact that Derrick Henry doesn’t get the ball on the 1 yard line is insane to me."-said one fan who noticed the Ravens stop counting on the running back
Derrick Henry took blame for Ravens loss to Bills

Last Sunday night, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry had 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns which appeared to was going to lead to a Week 1 win. That wasn't the case as his fumble led to a series of events that worked to the advantage of the Buffalo Bills.

After the game, the veteran running back spoke to reporters and took all of the blame for the loss.

“I told my teammates after the game to put the loss on me. I own it like a man.”-Henry told reporters

Up until the start of the 2025 NFL season, the running back had fumbled 20 times in nine season in the NFL. He had a career high six fumbles in 2022 with the Tennessee Titans.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

