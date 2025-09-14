"Derrick Henry might be washed": Ravens RB flamed by fans after multiple fumbles and struggling massively vs. Browns in Week 2

Running back Derrick Henry had a crucial fumble last week that ended up being the beginning of the end for the Baltimore Ravens. Despite being up with four minutes left in regulation, the Ravens were defeated by the Bills, 41-10 after Henry fumbled the ball, causing a takeover. That opened the door for the Buffalo Bills to stage an epic comeback in Week 1. Baltimore Ravens fans were hopeful that the veteran start running back would bounce back in Week 2. In the second quarter of the home opener against the Cleveland Browns, Henry fumbled once agin. Fortunately for the Ravens,Tylan Wallace was able to recover this fumble and the Ravens went on to score a touchdown on the next drive. Fans on X though were definitely concerned with what they saw from the running back in the first two games of the season. Fans on the social media platform expressed their concern for the season. Fans continued to ask if Henry had hit the peak of his NFL career at 31-years-old and that it would all be downhill from here on out. &quot;Tf Derrick Henry got going on man.&quot;-one fan on X said&quot;derrick henry might be washed.&quot;-said another about the running back &quot;Derrick Henry may be in washed territory.&quot;-predicted another Some fans questioned if the fumble in Week 1 caused the running back to fumble again this week. Fans then noticed the Baltimore Ravens concern with Henry later on in the game. The Ravens had the football on the one-yard line and chose not to give it to Henry. &quot;Are we watching Derrick Henry become washed in real time? He is 31, the beginning of the end for running backs. The fall off after 31 for running backs rapid and not slow as well.&quot;-one fan asked &quot;That fumble last week f***** with Henry.&quot;-one fan wrote on X&quot;The fact that Derrick Henry doesn’t get the ball on the 1 yard line is insane to me.&quot;-said one fan who noticed the Ravens stop counting on the running backDerrick Henry took blame for Ravens loss to BillsLast Sunday night, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry had 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns which appeared to was going to lead to a Week 1 win. That wasn't the case as his fumble led to a series of events that worked to the advantage of the Buffalo Bills.After the game, the veteran running back spoke to reporters and took all of the blame for the loss. “I told my teammates after the game to put the loss on me. I own it like a man.”-Henry told reportersJamison Hensley @jamisonhensleyLINKDerrick Henry on his fourth-quarter fumble: “I told my teammates after the game to put the loss on me. I own it like a man.”Up until the start of the 2025 NFL season, the running back had fumbled 20 times in nine season in the NFL. He had a career high six fumbles in 2022 with the Tennessee Titans.