Derrick Henry is on pace to shatter multiple NFL records 

After putting together his eighth 2,000 rushing yard campaign in league history, Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry continues to produce at a torrid pace.

Through the first six weeks of the season, Henry leads the league with 783 rushing yards on 162 carries, and 10 rushing touchdowns. In each of the last five games, he has tallied north of 100 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns, thrice. He remains the league’s most productive running back.

Derrick Henry is approaching some impressive records

Henry is coming off another monstrous performance with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns in an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills. The 27-year-old is on the trajectory to record 2,219 rushing yards on 459 carries and 2,61 total yards from scrimmage on 504 total touches.

All that could put him on pace to break numerous records as he could surpass Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson for the single-season rushing yard mark and Chris Johnson for the total scrimmage yard mark. He could also surpass Larry Johnson (416) for total carries in a season, and James Wilder for total touches in a single year (492).

Despite individual records on the horizn, Henry’s concern only lies with leading the Titans forward.

“I just don’t try to get too caught up in it and worry about things like that,” Henry said via Pro Football Talk. “I really worry about how we do as a team, how we do as an offense, and what I can do to help the team each and every week. How can I be better? Rather than, this record is coming up or I have a chance to break this record. How can I do better each and every week, be a better teammate, be a better leader of this team, go out there and try to take advantage of every opportunity I get to help this team win.”

Henry’s focus is on helping the Titans continue to pile up wins, but he will have every opportunity to produce at a high level. The offense is built around him, and it’s led to huge performances this year that will put him in the record books of the NFL.

Dustin Baker @DustBaker Players in NFL history with 900+ Yards from Scrimmage and 10+ TDs thru first 6 games of a season:Jim Brown (twice)

Eric Dickerson

Derrick Henry

Tennessee will provide Henry with a hefty workload so that he can anchor the offense while opening the door to huge outings ahead. Henry holds a special opportunity ahead with the chance to outdo his career-best campaign with a historic year.

