Derrick Henry pens resounding 1-word message for Mark Andrews after backlash over Ravens TE's drop vs Bills

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will likely never forget the divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Andrews was the center of a major moment after a fourth-quarter drop during a highly likely game-tying two-point conversion crushed the Ravens’ chances of a comeback. Consequently, it led to a narrow loss (27-25).

The backlash was swift.

However, taking to Instagram, Andrews shared his point of view, writing:

"It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel. I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans.

"I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly. Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me.

"I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward. I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days.

"Despite the negativity, I’ve seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization. Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there’s still a lot of light in this world. I’m now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it."

In the comment section, Ravens running back Derrick Henry's 1-word message stood out.

“Mandrews,” Henry wrote, adding two flexed muscle emojis.

Mandrews is Mark Andrews' nickname.

Soon, the comment garnered over 3,000 likes.

Mark Andrews' coach and other teammates were equally supportive of him just like Derrick Henry

The playoff loss might have stung the entire Ravens but the team spirit is still alive. The team's head coach, John Harbaugh, and teammates rallied around Mark Andrews.

"Nobody that has more heart," Harbaugh said about the NFL TE.

Next, Quarterback Lamar Jackson mentioned how the loss against the Bills was not just Andrews' fault. Rather, it was a "team effort."

Meanwhile, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said that how "one play doesn’t define anybody."

That said, against the Buffalo Bills, Mark Andrews caught five passes for 61 yards. The week before, he helped the Ravens win against the Steelers by catching two passes for 27 yards.

Since joining the NFL in 2018, he’s been consistent. On average, he gets over 790 yards and seven touchdowns a year. Now, Andrews is getting ready for his last season on his $56 million contract.

The Ravens had a great year in the 2024 NFL season. The team won 12 games and the AFC North title.

