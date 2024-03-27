Derrick Henry is a Baltimore Raven. But before singing with the AFC giants during the 2024 NFL free agency, the 4x Pro Bowler was heavily linked with the Dallas Cowboys.

On Tuesday, Henry appeared on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. During the episode, he discussed what potentially joining the Cowboys would've been and the reason why he didn't pick Dallas in free agency.

"Yeah, it would have been crazy," Henry reflected on potentially joining the Cowboys. "I thought, you know, it'd been some type of reach out, some type of talks or whatever, but they never reached out. I don't know too much about the organization."

"All I know, is what I hear. And I was just talking to my agent, they weren't really interested, which, it was just like, it is what it is. Like I said earlier, I'mma be where I'm going to be and I feel like Baltimore was the perfect spot for me," he added on not signing with Dallas.

Derrick Henry was drafted by the Titans in 2016. During his eight seasons in Tennessee, the 4x Pro Bowl RB has carved a Hall of Fame worthy resume. Henry has amassed 9,502 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns, along with 1,458 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Derrick Henry meanwhile, in joining Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, will get a real chance to compete for Super Bowl.

Ray Lewis was influential in Derrick Henry joining Ravens over Dallas

For Derrick Henry, winning a Super Bowl is important and the running back is glad he's joined a team with rich history and have always been in the conversation.

Speaking on the same topic, Henry discussed the reason for signing with the Ravens in free agency. He mentioned how talking to franchise legend Ray Lewis made him choose Baltimore over Dallas.

"Talking to Ray at the Pro Bowl, just like his passion about the organization, his impact there and you know, he talked about it. I was just like if I'm not in Tennessee or I don't get to go to Dallas. I love to be a Raven. And I'm glad it worked out."

Henry doesn't look like he can be stopped anytime soon. During the 2023 NFL season, he rushed for over 1000 yards (1,167) on just under 300 carries (280).

The Baltimore Ravens signed Derrick Henry on a two-year, $16 million contract. The two-time NFL rushing yards leader will be the primary threat beside Lamar Jackson. The duo will pose a major threat to the teams by forming an incredible backfield.