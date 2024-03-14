Derrick Henry reveals Cowboys "never called at all" in NFL free agency before star RB signed with Ravens

Derrick Henry is beginning a new chapter of his career in 2024.

For eight years, the star running back was the face of the Tennessee Titans, winning Offensive Player of the Year and leading the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, among other accolades. But when he hit free agency, he decided that he needed to make a massive change

He found that in the Baltimore Ravens, whom he joined for two years and $20 million on Tuesday. But speaking to Adam Schein on Thursday, Henry revealed that he also wanted to join the Dallas Cowboys as a potential replacement for Tony Pollard (who would ironically replace him at the Titans), only for Jerry Jones to ignore his pitch:

"Baltimore was showing the most interest and, you know, it's somewhere I wanted to be. I was glad that we got it done. But Cowboys never called at all."

Why did Derrick Henry choose the Baltimore Ravens?

The Derrick Henry era has officially begun in Baltimore.

Also on Thursday, the Ravens formally introduced their newest and biggest free agency acquisition to date. Wearing a purple and black suit, he said that he saw himself as a perfect fit for the likes of dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson, making them a "no-brainer" for his new home:

"I love the style, the physicality that they play with on all three phases. I feel like it fits my style of play as well and it was really a no-brainer trying to figure out the business side of things and I'm glad we were able to get it figured out."

Also factoring into his decision was the team's proud history of consistent success and contention and strong roster composition:

"They compete every year and (are) always in the conversation. I want to be somewhere I'm surrounded by talent, have a great quarterback and great players around as well."'

General Manager Eric DeCosta was also present, admitting that the move had been half a year in the making:

"To be honest, we tried to trade for Derrick at the trade deadline and I thought there was a reasonable chance we'd get the trade done. It didn't work out, it was disappointing, but we pivoted."

Besides Jackson, Henry will also join JK Dobbins, who is recovering from an Achilles injury; and sophomore Keaton Mitchell in a loaded backs corps.