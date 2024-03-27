Derrick Henry reveals how talking to Ray Lewis inspired RB to choose Lamar Jackson's Ravens in free agency

Derrick Henry has been vocal about wanting to join the Dallas Cowboys as a free-agent running back. However, he signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year revealed that Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis convinced him to join the AFC North squad.

In the March 26 episode of “The Pivot” podcast, co-host Channing Crowder asked Henry:

“Why was Baltimore the place? Because there were all the teams that wants you to run the football for them. Why did you choose Baltimore?”

Derrick Henry responded:

“Then talking to Ray (Lewis) at the Pro Bowl, just like he’s passionate about the organization, his impact there, and you know, he talked about it, I was just like I'm not in Tennessee or I don't get to go to Dallas. I love to be a Raven. And I'm glad to work out.”

There’s no greater ambassador for the Ravens organization than Lewis. He was the franchise’s second pick after Jonathan Ogden when the old Cleveland Browns became the Baltimore Ravens in 1996.

Lewis played his entire 17-season career with the Ravens, winning two Super Bowls and two Defensive Player of the Year awards. He is a seven-time First Team All-Pro member and a 13-time Pro Bowler.

With Derrick Henry in place, the Ravens’ rushing attack got scarier. Last season, they already led the league in rushing yards per game (156.5) with Gus Edwards, Keaton Mitchell, and Justice Hill. Of course, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s mobility sometimes makes him a running back.

This season, Henry replaces Edwards, who is now with the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the 2023 season with 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

Derrick Henry revealed that the Ravens’ interest started before the 2024 free-agency period

The two-time All-Pro running back shared with Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark that the Ravens tried to acquire him before the 2023 trade deadline. That interest got Baltimore a high mark for Derrick Henry.

“When it fell through, you know, and I ended up finishing the season and then free agency started, I was like, they gonna be number one on my radar because they showed me some love since the trade deadline. And I knew once free agency started that, you know, I want to work something out if we could, even though I’m living in Dallas.”

Henry will play with a talented offensive unit featuring Jackson, wide receiver Zay Flowers, and tight end Mark Andrews. He will also get blocks from Pro Bowl offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum.