Derrick Henry rumors: $50,000,000 RB hints at Titans exit after Tennessee fails to clinch NFL playoff spot

Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans were elimiated from playoff contention of the 2023 NFL season after losing to the Houston Texans 16-19 in overtime. It should be considered a failure for them as they were looking to make it back to the postseason after their inability to do so last season as well. It was not too long ago, a couple of years to be precise, when they were the top seeds in the AFC.

The reason why they could soar in the 2021-22 season was majorly down to how well Derrick Henry played. The running back known as the 'King' has been a tremendous asset for the Tennessee Titans franchise. But a player as good as him is not going to stick around and see his career wind down without competing for the biggest prizein sport.

And it looks like the running back has reached the end of his patience with Tennessee and said so after the latest loss. He addressed the media and said that he was feeling as if it was the end of his time with the team, noting,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, definitely today you had that feeling [that it could be the end of my career with the Titans]. I had hope of kind of slipping in there [the playoffs], and then being eliminated with three games left. I've been here my whole career. Definitely wanted to go out strong, which that isn't the case."

Expand Tweet

Where could Derrick Henry go if he leaves the Tennessee Titans?

Derrick Henry will not be short of suitors should he decide to leave the Tennessee Titans. Even earlier this season, it looked as if he would move to a team that could contend for the Super Bowl, with Baltimore Ravens being one of the teams often mentioned.

Expand Tweet

It will depend on what happens after this year's postseason but any team that made it to the playoffs but feels that they fell short because of their running game will look towards him. Or a team with a new coach could decide to add him to a team's arsenal if they feel they have underachieved in 2023. Someone like the Los Angeles Chargers could be a possible destination in such a case.

But if he does leave, and it now looks increasingly likely, the Titans will rue that they did not utilize him when he was there to get deeper into the postseason than they did. Derrick Henry really has been that good in Tennessee.