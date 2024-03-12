Free agent running back Derrick Henry has signed with the Baltimore Ravens. After eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, the former Alabama running back will now play alongside Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

Henry signing with the Ravens means the Dallas Cowboys have missed out on another top free agent. Fans on social media were left stunned after the star running back signed with the Ravens as they think this move will help the reigning AFC North Champions massively.

Here's how they reacted:

The Ravens are coming off a 13-4 season in which they reached the AFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, they fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the move for Henry could be a difference-maker next season.

Lamar Jackson, fresh off his second MVP award gets another weapon to work with as the Ravens continue their push to win a Super Bowl.

Derrick Henry's free agency contract breakdown

Derrick Henry has signed a two-year $16 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. As per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal could rise up to $20 million based on incentives. Out of the $16 million, $9 million is fully guaranteed.

Saquon Barkley recently signed a three-year $37.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, and considering that it is a good deal for the Ravens.

Henry's inclusion will open the field for emerging wide receiver Zay Flowers who impressed everyone in his rookie season. The Ravens still need to make more moves to improve their offense as in the AFC Championship Game we saw that they need more difference-makers on the field.

The Ravens' running back depth chart currently looks like this:

Derrick Henry Keaton Mitchell Justice Hill

In his last season with the Titans, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,167 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on 280 carries in 17 games. Given that he will now play behind a better offensive line, Henry could have a prolific season with the Ravens.

Despite being 30 years old, Henry is still capable of winning a game for his team on his own. Lamar Jackson will undoubtedly love this move for his team as he now gets to play alongside arguably the best running back of this generation.