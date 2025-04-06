  • home icon
Derrick Nnadi’s girlfriend Nani reacts to Jets DT’s romantic gesture amid pregnancy struggles

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Apr 06, 2025 11:20 GMT
Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend Nani
Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend Nani

New York Jets defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi’s girlfriend, Nani, shared a photo on Instagram story on Saturday.

She reacted to her boyfriend’s romantic gesture while holding a cone of ice cream and sitting in the car. Nani wrote:

“When you are overtaken by hormones and super dramatic & he takes you for ice cream in your jammies.”
Derrick Nnadi girlfriend Nani&#039;s IG story
Derrick Nnadi girlfriend Nani's IG story

Nnadi and his girlfriend are expecting their first child soon. The couple announced Nani’s pregnancy on last Christmas Eve. Nani shared a carousel of photos on Instagram and captioned:

“Guess who made the Nnadi List? 🎄”
The couple twinned in black-colored nightwear as Nani held some photos of her baby's ultrasound. The couple embraced each other as they posed with a Christmas tree in the background.

Since then, Nani has shared multiple posts on Instagram showcasing her journey throughout her pregnancy. In February, they visited Cap Cana Marina for their getaway trip as Nani posed with her baby bump on the beach. She also wrote "baby moon" on the sand as Nnadi picked her up in his arms.

During the same trip, the couple also visited Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Nani shared some selfies while declaring a new phase in her life through a caption:

“Hot mom era.”
They shared an interesting photo from January as Nnadi. Nani held together a little pink top and a Kansas City Chiefs jersey for their upcoming baby. She captioned:

“Daddy’s Newest Fan! 👑🎀”

Derrick Nnadi signs with New York Jets after seven seasons with Kansas City Chiefs

Derrick Nnadi played seven seasons for the Chiefs and won three Super Bowl titles. However, his role diminished, and he became a reserve. Last season, he played all 17 games but started only 10.

The former Chiefs DE signed with the New York Jets last month. As per Spotrac, his new deal is worth $1.42 million for one year, with a signing bonus of $167,500.

