DeSean Jackson raises speculations about NFL helping Chiefs to reach Super Bowl for Taylor Swift:

DeSean Jackson can provide instant highlights throughout his 15-season National Football League career. His speed and mobility are a dangerous combination for opponents on defense or special teams.

Revisiting his walk-off punt return against the New York Giants, dubbed as Miracle of the Meadowlands II, is enough to convince anyone he was the real deal.

Since leaving defenders behind was his calling card, he holds the record for most career touchdowns of at least 60 yards with 25. DeSean Jackson has five touchdowns of at least 80 yards, tied for most in NFL history.

But even in retirement, the three-time Pro Bowler continues to provide highlights. This time, he made a head-turning claim that the league wants the Kansas City Chiefs to win the American Football Conference championship game because of Taylor Swift.

In his recent appearance on FanDuel TV’s Up and Adams, DeSean Jackson shared with host Kay Adams:

"It's hard to pick against Mahomes and Andy Reid for one or two, I feel like... It's a lot about Taylor Swift, I think they're going to want her to be in a Super Bowl, it's Taylor Swift."

"As much as I want to pick Lamar Jackson because I feel like they've been on fire all year, I'm like, how the NFL, I'm like, I feel like they're going to just want that Swift to be in the booth and they be showing her on."

It’s cannon fodder for conspiracy theorists who claim that the NFL is rigged. Jackson speculated that the league wants Travis Kelce and the Chiefs to have a fighting chance for a Super Bowl LVIII appearance.

If they do, there’s little chance Swift will miss that game even if she must travel from Tokyo, Japan, due to the resumption of her Eras Tour.

Jackson added that his heart tells him to pick the Baltimore Ravens over the Chiefs. After all, it was the last team he played for before officially retiring with the Philadelphia Eagles via a one-day contract.

NFL analyst shared a theory that may support DeSean Jackson’s bold claim

Three days before DeSean Jackson shared his take with Kay Adams, NFL analyst Warren Sharp posted a Twitter thread on how the league allegedly pushed the panic button by assigning Shawn Smith as the referee for the AFC Championship Game.

For proper context, the Chiefs will visit the Ravens for the showdown to determine the American Football Conference’s Super Bowl LVIII representatives. However, as Sharp argued, Smith has historically penalized home teams more than the visitors.

While the numbers paint a particular picture, the game’s outcome won’t be determined until the final whistle. It will be a highly competitive matchup because the Ravens have been the AFC’s best team all season, while the Chiefs earned a road playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.