On Thursday, former NFL player Isaac Rochell discussed the new long-term contract of his former teammate, Las Vegas Raiders superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby. On TikTok, Rochell highlighted a story from their playing days together.

Ad

"Maxx Crosby is easily the best player I've ever played with, and he just signed for $107 million, and he deserves every single penny. Every single player that I've ever played with, he's easily the best."

Rochell continued by explaining a story where Crosby attended various Raiders meetings that did not concern his position or impact him at all, something that showed Rochell how invested and motivated he was.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm expecting to see practice squad guys there, guys that were in a position like me, rotational guys, no. Look around, Maxx Crosby. Right after that, there was a special teams meeting. Again, a lot of practice squad guys who are rotational or core special teams players. Look around, Maxx Crosby. Then you go to practice. ...

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You don't understand how much that changes in the organization. Raises the level of the coaches, and raises the level of the players. He deserves every single dime and more."

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Wednesday, Crosby signed a new three-year, $106.5 million contract extension with the Raiders, $91.5 million of which is fully guaranteed.

The move ties Crosby to the Las Vegas franchise for the foreseeable future and solidifies the Raiders' defensive unit for years to come. Though other moves are unquestionably needed to turn the Raiders into a winning team, it is a step in the right direction for the organization.

Does the Maxx Crosby extension drastically improve the Raiders?

Despite Crosby's extension, the Raiders are still in need of improvements elsewhere on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Ad

Crosby is one of the best players in the NFL, and star tight end Brock Bowers has been everything as advertised and more since being drafted in the first round last year. However, the Raiders still need a QB for the future, and they must strengthen the running back, wide receiver, linebacker and cornerback positions, too.

Over his last three seasons, Crosby has 224 total tackles, 141 solo tackles, 34.5 sacks and five forced fumbles for Las Vegas. As a result, though the signing is massive for the Raiders, there is still a long way to go before the organization is once again challenging for the AFC West Championship and a spot in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.